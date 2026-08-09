UAE’s Reem Al Hashimy attends Colombia presidential inauguration

Furthermore, she held a series of bilateral meetings with senior officials and ministers from across Latin America, including Alfonso Carlos Esteba Garcés, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru; Pablo Quirno, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Republic of Argentina; Fernando Aramayo, Minister of the Presidency of the Plurinational State of Bolivia; and Mario Lubetkin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, in addition to a number of other senior officials.