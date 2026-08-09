What does it take to win Dubai’s new Dubai-it Award?

New annual award to recognise individuals, projects, organisations for exceptional results
Dubai: The first ‘Dubai-it’ Award will open nominations on August 10, seeking to recognise individuals, projects, companies and organisations that have turned ambitious ideas into measurable results through speed, excellence and effective execution.
Nominations for the inaugural award will remain open until September 10, with achievements, projects, initiatives and transformations delivered over the past four years eligible for consideration.
The award, launched under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, is based on the philosophy of “Dubai-it” – turning bold ideas into reality and delivering results with excellence in record time.
The initiative was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote a culture of action and achievement across institutions, companies and the wider community.
Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said the award draws its vision from Sheikh Mohammed’s approach to transforming ambitious ideas into major achievements.
“The Dubai-it Award is the force that keeps Dubai’s philosophy of action alive, visible, and moving forward year after year,” Al Gergawi said.
He said the award would encourage individuals, projects and organisations to pursue greater achievement, excellence and tangible results while embedding the “Dubai-it” philosophy as a working approach.
The award will recognise achievements across three main segments: Individuals, Projects, and Institutions & Companies.
It will cover 10 fields reflecting key areas of Dubai’s development: Government, Real Estate, Economy, Business, Technology, Sports, Society, Education, Services and Health.
According to the organisers, the award is intended to highlight not only what was achieved, but also how it was achieved with emphasis on ambition, quality of execution, speed, measurable results and impact.
“The Award is designed to pull people toward action. To spotlight those who lead, build, transform, and deliver,” Al Gergawi said.
He added that the award would create an annual platform to identify and document achievements that contribute to Dubai’s progress.
The evaluation process will focus on whether a nominated achievement reflects the core definition of “Dubai-it”: achieving something extraordinary with excellence in record time.
Judges will assess the scale and significance of an achievement, the quality of its execution, speed and efficiency of delivery, and how closely it reflects Dubai’s philosophy of work.
Other criteria include the ability to turn a vision into tangible results, the scale of impact, sustainability and potential for growth, and whether the achievement can serve as a model capable of inspiring others.
Applicants will be required to provide details of the achievement, the challenge or opportunity behind it, the steps taken to deliver it, the results achieved and its impact on people, the city, sector, organisation, economy or society.
Supporting evidence such as performance indicators, figures, reports, photographs, media material, certificates and other relevant documentation must also be submitted.
The award team may conduct interviews or seek additional information to verify the details and evidence provided.
Individuals, companies, organisations and other entities can nominate themselves or others through the award’s digital platform.
Individuals can be nominated directly or by their companies, organisations or affiliated bodies. Companies and organisations can also nominate their projects, teams or individuals who played a key role in delivering an achievement.
For the inaugural edition, achievements from the past four years will be considered. From the second edition onwards, the award will focus on achievements delivered during the preceding 24 months.
The Dubai-it Award will operate as an annual cycle running from September to May, with nominations and evaluation for the following edition taking place during June, July and August.
Nominations for the first edition can be submitted through the award’s digital platform at www.dubai-it.ae from August 10 to September 10, 2026.