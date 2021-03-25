1 of 13
Dubai is one of the most bustling cities in the world. It is quite surprising to see how fast this little city escalated to a haven of technology and diversity. The Dubai skyline is one of the most recognised. It is a no-brainer because of the eminent presence of the world's tallest free-standing structure - the Burj Khalifa.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Dubai is also home to the soon to be opened Museum of the Future, one of the most critically acclaimed urban icons. It serves as the picturisation of the very basic ideas of the nation and the notions of tolerance and togetherness - the very essence.
Burj Khalifa, one of the most widely known structures of the world. It portrays the ambition of the UAE and how it strives for the top, whatever the field may be. Pictured is the Address Boulevard, which houses the address hotel and the world's largest mall, The Dubai Mall.
Dubai Creek Harbour is a new project going hand-in-hand with creativity and innovation. Close to the Ras Al Khor bird sanctuary, it shows how mankind and nature can thrive together. The island is very picturesque and should be on your to-do list.
Bluewaters island - where the sea meets urban lifestyle. It is home to the Ain Dubai, observation wheel. Located near the Dubai Marina, it is a must-go place for water sports fanatics or if you simply like to walk in the sands with the winds roaring past you.
One of the newest attractions, The Pointe, on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. The fountain display is impressive considering that it shoots water to heights larger than the Dubai Fountain at the Dubai Mall. It is a wonderful place to spend your day at. Expect gorgeous views given the blue sea and the Atlantis hotel in the backdrop!
Entering the Dubai skyline is the Dubai Frame! Nestled in Zabeel Park, you can see breathtaking views of the contrast between new and old Dubai. There are galleries portraying the vision of the city and appreciating the roots.
Dubai Parks and Resort is perfect for thrill-seekers and families. Home to Riverland, Bollywood Park, MotionGate, Legoland. Riverland offers different experiences in the various so-called 'villages'. Pictured is the entrance to the Legoland theme park, a perfect day out for families with small children and Lego fanatics.
A pristine canal flows through the heart of the Dubai Parks and Resort.
Many have come to call Dubai home over the years like myself. Pictured is a view of Karama, one of the many communities of the city from the Dubai Frame.
A successful country never forgets its roots. Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood is a slice of the past. Wooden works, spices, painting, Emirati attires dot the stores over there. Restaurants there offer local flavours. In all, a must-visit place for those who wish to familiarise themselves with the culture of the nation.
Traditions meet gorgeous architecture at Al Seef Dubai, showcasing the blend between Dubai's proud past and bright future.
Know Arabic culture and traditions at Al Seef Dubai
