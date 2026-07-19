Since the war began, 16 US service members have been killed and over 430 wounded
Iran's judiciary announced that two men were hanged on Sunday over charges relating to anti-government protests that peaked in January, having begun a month earlier over economic grievances.
The two men, Erfan Esfandiari and Gol-Mohammad Mohammadi, were found guilty of "tying police officers to a road sign with ropes, injuring them with stones, dousing them with gasoline, and setting them on fire", said the judiciary, without giving their ages.
Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation on Sunday said the United States attacked an under-construction nuclear power plant in the country's southwest, as tensions between Tehran and Washington escalate.
US forces "in an aggressive and brutal act contrary to international law, attacked the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant... with a number of projectiles on Sunday," the organisation said in a statement carried by state TV.
Jordanian authorities said no potential threats have been recorded by the relevant security agencies during the past several hours.
The statement comes after heightened regional security concerns, with authorities continuing to monitor developments and assess any potential risks.
Iran said on Sunday that it stopped two ships trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz without authorisation, as tensions escalate between Tehran and Washington over control of the crucial waterway.
"Four violating ships, with the mischief and support of American terrorists... intended to disrupt and exit the Strait of Hormuz via an unsafe route, two of which had an accident and were stopped in place," Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement, adding the two other ships abandoned their journey.
The US Embassy in Amman on Sunday issued a security alert, saying Jordanian authorities had evacuated Aqaba’s international airport and seaport due to a 'specific and credible threat'.
The embassy advised US citizens to avoid travelling to either facility and urged them to continue following all security instructions issued by Jordanian authorities.
It also reiterated its advisory for Americans to avoid travel to military bases in Jordan.
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Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Sunday visited people injured in the Iranian attack on civilian and vital facilities who are receiving treatment at Al Adan Hospital.
Accompanied by Health Minister Dr Ahmad Al Awadhi, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the injured until their recovery.
He directed authorities to provide all necessary medical and technical resources to ensure they receive the required care, while offering prayers for their speedy recovery.
Air raid sirens sounded in the tiny Gulf kingdom of Bahrain on Sunday as Iran and the United States traded fresh strikes over control of the vital Strait of Hormuz.
"The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the interior ministry said in a statement, while an AFP journalist confirmed sirens had rung out in Bahrain's capital Manama.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over Ahvaz in Khuzestan province. The claim has not been independently verified.
The MQ-9 Reaper is a remotely piloted unmanned aerial vehicle used primarily for intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance missions and precision strikes, according to the US Air Force.
The reported incident comes as the US said it had completed an eighth consecutive night of strikes against Iran, launched after two American service members were killed in an Iranian attack on a base in Jordan.
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A senior Iranian lawmaker warned US troops on Sunday referring to a written message from Mojtaba Khamenei, saying that American soldiers would flee if they understood what the new supreme leader meant by "unforgettable lessons."
"If American soldiers knew what the Leader meant by 'unforgettable lessons' for them, they would not waste even a second before fleeing," Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of parliament's National Security Committee, wrote on X.
Mojtaba Khamenei, the Islamic Republic's third supreme leader, said in a written message on Saturday that "the Iranian nation has unforgettable lessons for the American enemy."
Kuwait’s armed forces said its air defence systems are intercepting incoming Iranian missiles and drones.
In a statement, the army said any explosions heard were the result of air defence systems responding to hostile attacks, and urged residents to follow safety and security instructions.
The US military has carried out another round of strikes against Iran, marking the eighth consecutive night of operations, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
CENTCOM said the strikes targeted Iranian coastal surveillance and air defence facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites to degrade Tehran’s military capabilities. US forces also targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) elements linked to attacks on American service members in Jordan.
The US State Department has advised Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and warned of the potential for further escalation.
In a travel advisory, the department said the security environment remains complex and urged US citizens in the region to stay alert, monitor breaking developments and follow guidance issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate.
The advisory also warned of possible travel disruptions caused by flight cancellations and temporary airspace closures, adding that US diplomatic facilities and American interests overseas have been targeted.
Iran's army said on Sunday it had targeted two US bases in Kuwait with drones in response to American attacks on Iranian territory.
The Islamic republic's army said it carried out "large-scale attacks with kamikaze drones against the U.S. military's ammunition depot at Camp Udairi and the Patriot radar system and air surveillance radar at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait", according to a statement carried by the state broadcaster.
The US military said it launched fresh airstrikes against Iran at 6 pm ET on the orders of the commander in chief, targeting what it described as Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces.
In a statement posted by US Central Command (CENTCOM), the military said the strikes were intended to "further degrade" Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and to "swiftly punish" IRGC forces following attacks on American service members in Jordan the previous night.
The UAE expresses its deep concern over the developments that the region has witnessed over the past few days, and has called for an immediate halt to the escalation and to avoid exacerbating tensions and instability in the region.
The UAE called for exercising the utmost restraint in order to avoid dangerous repercussions, and the region being pulled into new levels of violence and instability.
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US‑Israel war on Iran: Recent developments
Day 139: Two US troops killed, one missing in Jordan
Day 138: Gulf faces fresh attacks as Trump signals diplomacy
Day 137: Dubai rebuts false explosion reports
Day 137: Iran says it is no longer bound by parts of US ceasefire deal
Day 136: 2 UAE tankers hit, US to resume Iran blockade
Day 135: US military launches another round of Iran strikes
Day 134: Strait of Hormuz tensions flare after ship attack
Day 133: US swaps strikes with Iran while keeping nuclear talks alive
Day 132: Israel vows stronger military action against Iran
Day 131: Trump tempers fury to end NATO summit on high note
Day 130: Iran reports explosions on sites around Hormuz Strait