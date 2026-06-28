UAE, US deepen AI and technology partnership at Pax Silica Summit

In this regard, Al Hajeri said, "The UAE and the US have built a solid strategic partnership grounded in a shared vision and leading ambitions; Pax Silica represents a practical framework where that ambition is translated into reality. The UAE is proud to be among the first in the Gulf stated to join this initiative, and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting its success: through investments, shared projects, and reinforcing the trust we have built over more than 50 years of partnership with the US."