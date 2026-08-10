Techie Tonic: Why continuous PQC readiness is the new frontier in cybersecurity

The urgency stems from the rapid evolution of quantum computing itself
Greetings! as the world prepares for the arrival of quantum computing, organizations face a growing challenge that extends far beyond adopting new technology. We must rethink how we manage cryptographic security. While many businesses are beginning their journey toward Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), our MANY CXO community cybersecurity experts warn that a one-time assessment is no longer sufficient. Instead, continuous PQC readiness assessment is emerging as the new standard for maintaining digital trust.
Conversations started, for years, cybersecurity leaders have relied on periodic assessments to evaluate the strength of their organizations' digital defenses. But as the countdown to the quantum computing era accelerates, the approach is no longer enough.
A growing consensus is emerging among Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) “Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) readiness cannot be treated as a one-time project. Instead, it must become a continuous process that evolves alongside the organization's technology landscape”.
They added "Think of a traditional PQC assessment as taking a photograph, it tells you what your environment looked like at a particular moment. But your business changes every day. New cloud services are deployed, applications are updated, certificates are renewed, and third-party software is introduced. The photograph becomes outdated almost immediately."
That realization is driving interest in Continuous PQC Readiness Assessment, an emerging approach that continuously monitors cryptographic assets and identifies new risks as they appear. Rather than producing a static inventory once every year or two, continuous assessment provides an always-current view of where cryptography is used and whether it is prepared for the transition to quantum-resistant algorithms.
The urgency stems from the rapid evolution of quantum computing itself. While large-scale quantum computers capable of breaking today's public-key encryption are not yet operational, cybercriminals do not need to wait. Security researchers have long warned about the "harvest now, decrypt later" strategy, in which attackers collect encrypted information today with the expectation of decrypting it once quantum technology matures.
For organizations responsible for protecting financial records, healthcare data, government communications, intellectual property, or customer information, the implications are profound. Data encrypted today may need to remain confidential for decades.
They explained further "The quantum threat isn't a future problem, but it has already started, if sensitive information is being harvested now, waiting until quantum computers arrive is simply too late."
Modern enterprise environments only compound the challenge. Businesses operate across hybrid cloud infrastructures, connect thousands of applications through APIs, rely on extensive third-party ecosystems, and manage millions of digital certificates and cryptographic keys. Every technology change can introduce new cryptographic dependencies that traditional assessments may fail to capture.
Continuous readiness seeks to eliminate these blind spots. By maintaining a live inventory of cryptographic assets, organizations can identify vulnerable algorithms, detect newly deployed systems, prioritize remediation efforts, and measure migration progress over time.
The approach is also gaining momentum as governments and industry regulators publish guidance on quantum-safe migration. Increasingly, organizations are expected not only to understand where cryptography exists across their infrastructure but also to demonstrate measurable progress toward replacing vulnerable algorithms with quantum-resistant alternatives.
For many CISOs, continuous assessment represents the natural evolution of cybersecurity itself.
An interesting fact shared by our MANY CXO CISOs "Twenty years ago, organizations performed annual vulnerability scans, but today, continuous vulnerability management is standard practice because technology changes constantly. Cryptographic risk is following exactly the same path."
That does not necessarily mean every organization must immediately adopt continuous monitoring. Smaller businesses with relatively simple technology environments may still benefit from periodic assessments while building their long-term migration strategy. However, for highly regulated sectors, including finance, healthcare, telecommunications, government, cloud providers, and critical infrastructure, the shift toward continuous PQC readiness is increasingly viewed as inevitable.
Ultimately, the conversation extends beyond compliance or technical modernization. At its core, it is about preserving digital trust in an era of unprecedented technological change.
Customers expect their information to remain secure. Regulators expect organizations to manage emerging risks responsibly. Boards expect security investments to protect long-term business value. Continuous PQC readiness provides the visibility needed to meet those expectations.
The message from our MANY CXO community is becoming increasingly clear “a one-time assessment establishes a starting point, but continuous readiness ensures organizations stay on course. In the quantum era, maintaining trust will depend not on occasional snapshots of security, but on continuous awareness of an ever-changing digital landscape.
We all need good products / service / support partners to excel in this, who are the leading partners for this?
Stay tuned, we are in conversations with cybersecurity and privacy leaders along with partners who are going to help us in this area.