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Techie Tonic: Will autonomous intelligence reduce overall cyber spending?

Firms cut detection spend but invest more in fixing and managing risks

Last updated:
Anoop Paudval, Head of Information Security Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) for Gulf News
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The Varta Dozor AI autonomous artificial intelligence module for drone interception and defence is displayed at the Ukrainian technology pavilion during the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 7, 2026.
The Varta Dozor AI autonomous artificial intelligence module for drone interception and defence is displayed at the Ukrainian technology pavilion during the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 7, 2026.
AFP-PATRICK T. FALLON

An interesting session with CFO, a prebudget session talks!

As autonomous intelligence platforms become increasingly capable of discovering vulnerabilities, analysing threats, and automating security operations, a question is emerging in boardrooms worldwide “will AI reduce operational, functional, and cybersecurity investments, or will it drive them higher?”

The short answer is neither. Autonomous intelligence is not eliminating costs, but it is fundamentally reshaping Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

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Historically, cybersecurity spending has been heavily focused on detection. Organizations invested in security tools, specialist teams, monitoring platforms, and consulting services to identify vulnerabilities and threats before they could be exploited. The limiting factor was human capacity “the number of issues that could be discovered, analysed, and prioritized”.

Autonomous intelligence changes that equation. Advanced AI systems can identify vulnerabilities, analyse attack paths, and process security data at a scale and speed that far exceeds human capability. As a result, the cost of finding problems is falling rapidly. However, this creates a new challenge. “Organizations are no longer constrained by what they can see, but they are confronted with the full extent of their exposure”.

The bottleneck shifts from detection to remediation.

For CFOs, this distinction is critical. Reduced detection costs do not automatically translate into lower cybersecurity spending. Instead, investment shifts toward fixing vulnerabilities faster, embedding security into software engineering processes, automating remediation workflows, strengthening identity controls, and improving organizational resilience. “The economics move from discovering risk to managing it at machine speed”.

At the same time, autonomous intelligence is reshaping operational and functional cost structures across the enterprise. Traditional software licensing models, built around fixed subscriptions and user-based pricing, are gradually being supplemented or replaced by consumption-based AI services. “Organizations increasingly pay for AI usage through tokens, compute resources, and autonomous task execution”.

While this introduces new operational costs, it also creates opportunities to reduce existing expenditures. AI can automate repetitive work, consolidate overlapping software platforms, improve workforce productivity, and streamline business processes. “As a result, some legacy software licensing costs may decline even as AI resource consumption grows”.

This shift requires a different financial lens. The key question is no longer whether AI costs more than traditional software. The real question is whether AI delivers superior business outcomes per dollar spent. When autonomous intelligence reduces manual effort, accelerates decision-making, and improves operational efficiency, higher AI consumption costs can still produce a lower overall TCO.

Cybersecurity faces a similar dynamic. Defensive capabilities are becoming more efficient, but offensive capabilities are advancing as well. Attackers now have access to many of the same AI-driven tools that defenders use, enabling faster reconnaissance, vulnerability discovery, and attack automation. The threat landscape is becoming more sophisticated and more automated, raising the baseline level of risk.

Consequently, organizations are unlikely to spend less on cybersecurity overall. Instead, spending will be redistributed toward higher-impact areas such as automation, remediation engineering, resilience architecture, identity security, governance, and risk quantification. Manual analysis and repetitive operational activities will gradually decline, while investment in autonomous workflows and secure-by-design engineering practices will increase.

The strategic implication is clear. Autonomous intelligence is transforming cybersecurity from a reactive control function into an operational enabler of digital business. Organizations that successfully integrate AI into their security, operational, and business processes will be able to move faster while maintaining resilience. Those that fail to adapt may find themselves burdened by legacy costs, slower response times, and increased exposure to risk.

For CFOs, the conclusion is straightforward, that “autonomous intelligence does not necessarily reduce operational, functional, or cybersecurity investments. It redefines them”. The future of TCO is not about spending less, but it is about allocating resources more effectively to achieve greater resilience, productivity, and business value in an environment where both opportunities and threats increasingly operate at AI speed.

And how this is achieved, it’s only by adapting GRC by design model, where you hold everyone accountable.

Please stay tuned for more CFO discussions.

Anoop Paudval
Anoop PaudvalHead of Information Security Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) for Gulf News
Anoop Paudval leads Information Security Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) at Gulf News, Al Nisr Publishing, and serves as a Digital Resilience Ambassador. With 25+ years in IT, he builds cybersecurity frameworks and risk programs that strengthen business resilience, cut costs, and ensure compliance. His expertise covers security design, administration, and integration across manufacturing, media, and publishing.
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