UAE organ transplant programme hits new milestone at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City

SKMC surpasses 845 kidney transplants as UAE expands life-saving services
The UAE continues to strengthen its position in organ transplantation through an integrated national system that combines advanced healthcare, modern legislation and organ donation programmes, giving patients with organ failure greater access to life-saving treatment.
In recent years, the country has expanded its transplant services through specialised hospitals, the national organ and tissue donation programme Hayat, and the National Centre for the Regulation of Human Organs and Tissues Transplantation.
One of the latest milestones came from Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) – SEHA, which announced that it has now performed more than 845 kidney transplants since the programme began.
During 2025 alone, the hospital carried out 134 kidney transplants and 37 liver transplants, while continuing to expand its liver transplant programme for both adults and children.
Badr Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City – SEHA, said the hospital has become a leading referral centre for highly specialised and complex medical cases.
“What distinguishes Sheikh Khalifa Medical City is not only its ability to manage the most complex cases within the country, but also its fully integrated multidisciplinary clinical ecosystem under one roof,” he said.
He added that the hospital remains focused on investing in advanced technologies, developing medical talent and strengthening international partnerships to improve patient care and reduce the need for overseas treatment.
Beyond organ transplantation, SKMC also achieved several medical milestones in 2025, including the use of the gene therapy Etvizma to treat spinal muscular atrophy following its approval in the UAE. The hospital also carried out complex fetal surgeries, awake brain surgeries and corrective procedures for severe spinal deformities.
The UAE’s progress in organ transplantation has been supported by a strong legal framework. Federal legislation introduced in 2016 established rules governing organ donation and transplantation while criminalising organ trafficking. The framework has since been strengthened through updated legislation and executive regulations covering donor registration, licensing procedures and organ allocation.
Authorities have also continued to promote the Hayat programme, which allows citizens and residents aged 21 and above to register their wish to donate organs after death in line with approved medical and legal procedures.
According to health authorities, the programme aims to increase organ donation rates, shorten waiting times and provide more patients with access to life-saving transplants.
The UAE is also investing in future technologies, including artificial intelligence to support transplant waiting lists and advanced matching systems to improve donor-recipient compatibility.
Officials say these efforts are helping position the UAE as one of the region’s leading centres for organ transplantation while giving more patients a second chance at life.