Techie Tonic: The hidden dangers lurking in your web browser

Security leaders are particularly concerned about three AI-related risks. The first is silent data egress, where confidential information leaves the organization as text prompts rather than through traditional channels such as downloads or email attachments. The second is prompt injection, in which hidden instructions embedded in webpages or documents manipulate AI agents into revealing data or performing unauthorized actions. The third is shadow AI, employees using unauthorized AI tools and inadvertently exposing sensitive information without understanding where that data is stored or processed.