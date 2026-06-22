Techie Tonic: The hidden dangers lurking in your web browser

AI-powered browsers are exposing corporate data in ways firms barely monitor
In today’s digital workplace, the web browser has become the primary gateway to business operations. Employees use browsers to access email, cloud applications, banking platforms, collaboration tools, and critical business services. While browsers have significantly increased productivity and enabled flexible work models, our MANY CXO Community cybersecurity leaders warn that they have also become one of the most attractive targets for cybercriminals.
According to Vikalp Shrivastava, CISO & CTO in the hospitality sector and Executive Board Advisor on AI Technology and Cybersecurity, organizations often focus security investments on networks, servers, and endpoints, while overlooking the browser, where much of today’s business activity actually occurs. As attackers shift their focus, browsers are increasingly being exploited to steal credentials, access sensitive information, and infiltrate corporate environments.
A rapidly emerging concern is the rise of browser-based AI agents and copilots. These tools, embedded within browsers or installed as extensions, can summarize content, draft emails, complete forms, and automate tasks. To function, they often require visibility into everything displayed on a user’s screen and may transmit that information to external AI providers for processing.
“The convenience is extraordinary, but so is the exposure,” says Shrivastava. AI agents can access customer records, financial information, contracts, and internal communications, potentially moving sensitive data beyond organizational control without users realizing it. In many enterprises, these data flows remain largely unmonitored.
Security leaders are particularly concerned about three AI-related risks. The first is silent data egress, where confidential information leaves the organization as text prompts rather than through traditional channels such as downloads or email attachments. The second is prompt injection, in which hidden instructions embedded in webpages or documents manipulate AI agents into revealing data or performing unauthorized actions. The third is shadow AI, employees using unauthorized AI tools and inadvertently exposing sensitive information without understanding where that data is stored or processed.
Shrivastava notes that traditional Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions were not designed to detect these threats. Legacy DLP controls monitor networks, endpoints, and email gateways, but AI agents operating within authenticated browser sessions often appear indistinguishable from legitimate user activity. By the time traditional controls react, the AI may have already processed and exposed the data.
Beyond AI, browsers present several longstanding security challenges. One common risk is the storage of passwords. While browsers conveniently save login credentials, compromised or stolen devices can provide attackers access to email accounts, cloud platforms, and other business-critical systems.
Browsers also store caches, cookies, downloaded files, and browsing histories to improve performance. According to Karthik Hemachandran, Information Security Manager at Al Batha Holding, this local storage can leave confidential documents, customer information, and internal communications accessible long after a session ends, increasing the risk of exposure if a device is compromised.
Another growing threat is session hijacking. Even organizations that enforce strong passwords and multi-factor authentication (MFA) remain vulnerable when attackers steal browser session tokens. Since these tokens maintain authenticated user sessions, criminals can potentially gain system access without needing passwords or additional MFA verification.
Browser extensions introduce further risks. While many improve productivity, some request extensive permissions that allow access to browsing activity, website content, and stored information. Poorly designed or malicious extensions can expose sensitive data, monitor user behaviour, or create new attack paths. As a result, many organizations are tightening controls over extension installation and usage.
Phishing continues to be one of the most successful attack methods. Fraudulent emails, fake websites, and sophisticated social engineering campaigns increasingly mimic trusted brands, colleagues, or business partners. These highly convincing attacks can deceive even experienced users into disclosing credentials, financial information, or confidential business data.
The widespread adoption of AI platforms has added another layer of complexity. Employees frequently use online AI services to summarize documents, generate content, and improve productivity. However, without clear governance policies, sensitive documents, customer records, and proprietary information may be inadvertently uploaded to third-party services, creating significant privacy and compliance concerns.
The consequences of browser-related incidents can be severe, including data breaches, financial losses, operational disruption, regulatory penalties, and reputational damage. In many cases, a single compromised browser session can become the entry point to a much larger corporate compromise.
To reduce these risks, cybersecurity leaders recommend deploying enterprise password managers, enforcing MFA, maintaining up-to-date browsers, and controlling browser extension usage. Organizations should also establish clear policies governing AI tools and cloud-based services.
However, technology alone is not enough. Regular cybersecurity awareness training remains one of the strongest defenses against evolving threats. Educated employees are better equipped to identify phishing attempts, practice safe browsing habits, and understand their role in safeguarding sensitive information.
As browsers evolve into AI-powered digital workspaces, the underlying challenge remains unchanged “protecting sensitive information while enabling productivity”. Strong cybersecurity practices, effective governance, and informed users will continue to form the foundation of organizational resilience in an increasingly AI-driven world.
We are in conversation with many technology vendors and cybersecurity experts in this context, stay tuned…