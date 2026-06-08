Experts say organisations must understand how work is done before automating at scale
As organizations accelerate their investments in artificial intelligence, a critical question is receiving renewed attention in boardrooms and executive meetings, which is “Are organisations truly prepared for the AI journey they are eager to begin?”
This obvious question was floated among our Many CXO community, as Artificial intelligence promises improved productivity, faster decision-making, enhanced customer experiences, and new business opportunities. Yet beneath the excitement surrounding emerging technologies lies a less glamorous reality. Many organizations are attempting to deploy AI without first achieving a clear understanding of how their core business processes operate.
Technology leaders are increasingly expected to champion AI initiatives and drive innovation across the enterprise. However, in many organizations, technology departments have historically focused on infrastructure, applications, cybersecurity, and service delivery rather than comprehensive process excellence. As a result, some leaders possess only partial visibility into the complex web of activities that drive value across departments.
Business processes often evolve over years through incremental changes, acquisitions, regulatory requirements, and local optimizations. What appears on paper as a straightforward workflow may in practice involve numerous manual interventions, exceptions, duplicate activities, and disconnected systems. Without a detailed understanding of these realities, AI initiatives risk being built on unstable foundations.
The challenge is not a lack of technical expertise. Modern technology leaders are highly capable and increasingly knowledgeable about data, automation, and digital transformation. The issue is that many organizations have not invested sufficient effort in documenting, measuring, and continuously improving their operational processes before pursuing advanced AI programs.
When process excellence is absent, artificial intelligence can amplify inefficiencies rather than eliminate them. An automated process that is poorly designed remains a poor process, even when supported by sophisticated algorithms. In some cases, AI may accelerate decisions and actions that are based on flawed workflows, leading to greater complexity and unintended consequences.
Experts in operational transformation have long argued that organizations should first understand how work actually gets done before introducing large-scale automation. This involves identifying bottlenecks, reducing variation, clarifying responsibilities, improving data quality, and establishing meaningful performance metrics. Such efforts create the conditions necessary for AI systems to deliver sustainable business value.
Another concern is data reliability. Business processes generate the information on which AI systems depend. If underlying processes are inconsistent, fragmented, or poorly governed, the resulting data may be incomplete or inaccurate. AI solutions trained on such data can produce unreliable outcomes, undermining confidence among employees and decision-makers.
Despite these challenges, many organizations continue to prioritize AI adoption because of competitive pressures and market expectations. Executives fear being left behind as competitors experiment with new technologies and publicize ambitious innovation strategies. This urgency can sometimes result in AI initiatives moving ahead of foundational process improvement efforts.
The most successful organizations are increasingly recognizing that AI and process excellence should not be viewed as separate agendas. Instead, they should progress together. A strong understanding of business operations enables organizations to identify high-value AI opportunities while avoiding costly mistakes. Likewise, AI can help uncover inefficiencies, generate insights, and support continuous improvement when deployed within well-understood processes.
The future of enterprise AI will likely belong not to organizations that adopt the most technology the fastest, but to those that combine technological innovation with operational discipline. Before asking what AI can do for the business, leaders may benefit from asking a simpler question which is “Do we fully understand how the business works today?”
The answer to that question may determine whether AI becomes a transformative force or merely another expensive technology experiment.