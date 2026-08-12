Dubai: Afghanistan’s growing gold rush is transforming parts of the northeastern Badakhshan province, where heavy machinery and thousands of workers are extracting gold from mountain areas.

In Shiwa, about 50 kilometres northeast of provincial capital Faizabad, dozens of excavators operate around the clock as miners search for gold. The activity has created much-needed jobs in a country where employment opportunities remain limited.

Young workers have travelled from across Afghanistan to find work in the mining sector. Some operate machinery, while others load trucks or work manually at mining sites.

The expansion of mining is part of wider efforts by Afghanistan’s authorities to develop the country’s mineral resources and increase government revenues. The World Bank reported strong growth in Afghanistan’s mining sector, with hundreds of contracts signed since 2021.

However, the rapid expansion is also changing the landscape around mining communities. Some residents have raised concerns about the impact of mining on farmland, water and grazing areas.

For many workers, the gold rush offers a rare source of income amid limited employment options.

Video and inputs: AFP