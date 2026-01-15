Saudi Arabia’s Maaden uncovers 7.8 million ounces of new gold

Dubai: Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden) has announced new gold resource additions totalling 7.8 million ounces across four sites in the Kingdom, supporting the company’s accelerating push to expand domestic mineral reserves and build a world-class gold franchise. The growth is driven by targeted drilling activity that initially defined more than nine million ounces before adjustments for standard annual reporting factors. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

Wilt added that the new gold resource additions demonstrate the scale and consistency of the company’s pipeline. “The addition of more than seven million ounces through drilling across the four areas demonstrates the scale and ongoing potential of Maaden’s gold portfolio, and it continues to deliver as we advance exploration and mine development. Our assets are growing, and that growth directly supports future cash generation.”

CEO Bob Wilt said the results confirm Maaden’s long-term strategy to unlock Saudi Arabia’s mineral wealth and expand its position as a leading global mining player. “The results leave no doubt that the company’s long-term strategy is working on the ground. This is exactly why we continue to invest heavily in Saudi Arabia’s gold endowment,” he said.

Wilt said the latest results reinforce Maaden’s broader diversification ambitions. “The results underline the strength of the company’s broader pipeline. These early copper and nickel results show the same signals we saw first in gold and that the Arabian Shield has real scale to continue developing,” he said. “What we’re seeing at Shayban and Jabal Al Wakil points to a much bigger opportunity across the Kingdom and reinforces our ambition to build a strong multi-commodity portfolio alongside our growing gold business.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.