GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia to issue passports for millions of camels

Kingdom rolls out official camel passports to track ownership, trade and prized herds

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
New passport system aims to regulate trade, protect owners and manage 2.2 million camels.
New passport system aims to regulate trade, protect owners and manage 2.2 million camels.
Shutterstock

Saudi Arabia has announced plans to issue official passports for camels, a move aimed at better regulating and managing one of the kingdom’s most culturally and economically significant assets.

In a statement this week, Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said the initiative would help improve oversight of camel ownership while enhancing 'productivity and efficiency in the sector' by creating a centralised and reliable reference database.

According to state-backed broadcaster Al Ekhbariya, the document will be used to regulate the sale, transport and trade of camels, while also helping protect owners’ rights and simplify proof of ownership.

Saudi authorities estimate that the kingdom is home to around 2.2 million camels, based on government figures released in 2024. The animals remain deeply embedded in Saudi society — historically as a primary means of transport and today as symbols of heritage, prestige and wealth.

In recent years, camels have also become central to a lucrative breeding and competition industry, particularly at large annual festivals such as the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, where prize-winning animals can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

That growing commercial value has prompted authorities to tighten oversight, especially after repeated scandals involving cosmetic manipulation of camels entered into beauty contests. Organisers have banned practices such as injections and fillers used to enhance lips, noses and humps, with offenders facing fines and disqualification.

Officials say the passport system is part of a broader effort to modernise agricultural governance while preserving traditional industries — using documentation, data and traceability to manage practices that once relied entirely on oral record and custom.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

New international standard aims to curb fraud and unlock growth in global camel milk markets.

UAE to set first global standard for camel milk

2m read
The Grand Mosque in Mecca received nearly 35m worshippers in the lunar month of Rajab.

Nearly 79m worshippers flood Mecca and Medina in Rajab

2m read
Tourists at the Elephant Rock. The Elephant Rock is one of the world’s most popular rocks and the highlight of the region of AlUla.

Saudi Arabia tourism hits 122 million visitors in 2025

1m read
Maaden’s flagship Mansourah Massarah project now holds an estimated 116 million tonnes grading 2.8 grams per tonne of gold for a total resource of 10.4 million ounces.

Saudi Arabia finds nearly 8 million ounces of new gold

2m read