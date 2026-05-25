Techie Tonic: Securing AI adoption through trust, not just technology

From infrastructure to trust: How CISOs anchor resilient AI transformation
As the United Arab Emirates accelerates its push to become a global leader in artificial intelligence, we had a detailed discussions among our community cybersecurity leaders, they collectively confronting a challenge that extends well beyond systems and software. For Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), the priority is shifting from purely securing infrastructure to safeguarding trust and acting as ambassadors of organizational resilience.
Across industries, AI adoption in the UAE is advancing rapidly, unlocking gains in productivity, efficiency, and innovation. However, MANY CXOs cybersecurity experts warn that organizations focusing solely on technical deployment risk overlooking the human and operational vulnerabilities that accompany automation. Increasingly, leaders argue that AI transformation is not just a technological shift, but it is fundamentally a trust exercise.
On the other hand, Chief Financial Officers (CFO) and Chief Executive Officers (CEO) often frame AI as a driver of growth and competitive advantage. Yet for employees, the same transformation can raise concerns about job security. Customers are also beginning to question accountability in AI-driven decisions, while regulators are demanding transparency and responsible deployment practices.
These concerns are particularly pronounced in the UAE, where expatriates make up a large segment of the workforce. Automation-driven workforce disruption could result not only in layoffs but also in the sudden loss of institutional knowledge and critical operational expertise. Cybersecurity professionals caution that such losses may create vulnerabilities that extend beyond human resources, affecting continuity, resilience, and overall security posture.
Industry observers now suggest CISOs must expand their remit to address what is being termed “organizational trust security” the ability to maintain confidence, stability, and operational continuity during rapid technological change. One emerging risk is “social-license exposure,” where employees, customers, or stakeholders lose confidence in the fairness and intent behind AI initiatives.
While many organizations have introduced governance frameworks, such as ethics committees, compliance controls, and security policies, but experts note that governance alone does not ensure successful adoption. Employees excluded from decision-making, workers displaced without transition plans, and customers facing opaque AI systems can all contribute to resistance and distrust. Compliance may establish control, but trust ultimately determines whether transformation succeeds.
A growing concern is the disconnect between technical implementation and workforce adoption. Cybersecurity leaders highlight that many AI initiatives fail not because of flawed technology, but because employees resist, misunderstand, or bypass new systems. This misalignment can lead to increased insider threats, the use of unauthorized tools, shadow IT practices, and operational breakdowns.
Ourcommunity experts warn that introducing automation without redesigning workflows or retraining staff can inadvertently weaken an organization’s security posture. As a result, the role of the modern CISO is evolving beyond technical oversight into managing what is increasingly described as the “human intelligence layer” of security.
This expanded role includes reskilling employees, preserving institutional knowledge, and ensuring that processes are securely adapted to AI-driven workflows. Cybersecurity professionals also stress the importance of psychological safety. Employees who fear raising concerns about AI may hesitate to report vulnerabilities or ethical issues, allowing risks to escalate unnoticed.
Monitoring workforce sentiment is becoming equally critical. Organizations that fail to identify concerns early risk growing resistance, declining engagement, and weakened resilience. At the board level, CISOs are now being encouraged to elevate discussions around trust and resilience. Key questions include where trust may break down during AI deployment, which functions are most vulnerable to disruption, and whether organizations are balancing investments across people, processes, and technology.
Security leaders argue that boards must move beyond viewing AI solely through the lens of return on investment, and instead recognize it as a broader governance and resilience challenge.
For the UAE, where AI progress continues at exceptional speed, the stakes are high. Our community experts warn that organizations treating AI as a purely technological or cost-efficiency initiative may achieve technical success while facing operational or social setbacks. Conversely, those that embed trust at the center of their AI strategies are more likely to achieve sustainable, long-term outcomes.
As AI reshapes industries across the Emirates, cybersecurity leaders say the central question is no longer how quickly organizations can deploy AI, but whether they can build and sustain trust at the same pace as innovation.
Stay tuned for more discussions and interviews.