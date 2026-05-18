In that context, we had a long conversation with two chief information security officers (CISO), Munish Jain, CISO of Sobha Realty and Faisal Khan, Associate Director Information Security and Compliance, Dubai World Trade Centre, and they are active members of GulfNews Many CXOs community, noted that while the transition may initially appear to introduce additional financial burdens, it is fundamentally driven by evolving risk dynamics rather than vendor pressure.