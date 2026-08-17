Hidden identifiers may soon be able to help differentiate what's real and what's AI made
From news articles and marketing copy to images, videos, and audio, AI systems can now produce material that is difficult to distinguish from human-made work. As this technology spreads, a new approach is emerging, that is “invisible marks that can identify content as AI-generated without changing how it looks or sounds to ordinary users”.
These marks are designed to work like hidden signals embedded inside digital content. A reader may see a normal article, view an ordinary-looking image, or listen to an apparently natural voice recording, while specialised software can detect a signal indicating that AI was involved in its creation. The goal is to make AI-generated material easier to identify without placing visible labels across every piece of content.
The technology could become particularly important as concerns about misinformation and manipulated media increase. AI can generate convincing photographs of events that never happened, create realistic voices of people saying things they never said, and produce fabricated videos that appear authentic. Invisible identification marks could give platforms, researchers, journalists, and other organisations another way to determine whether digital material originated from an automated generation system.
Unlike conventional labels, invisible marks are intended to remain hidden from casual viewers. This could make them less distracting and harder to remove accidentally. They could also allow content to retain its normal appearance while carrying information about its origin. In some systems, the mark may be incorporated during the generation process itself, while other approaches may attach identifying information during editing, publishing, or distribution.
However, invisible marking is not a perfect solution. Digital content can be altered, compressed, cropped, re-recorded, or transformed into another format. Such changes may weaken or remove an embedded signal. At the same time, malicious actors could deliberately attempt to strip identification marks from AI-generated material before sharing it.
Another challenge is determining exactly what the mark should communicate. There is a difference between content created entirely by AI and content produced by a human who used AI for brainstorming, editing, translation, or minor improvements. A useful identification system may therefore need to communicate more than a simple “AI” or “human” classification. It could eventually provide information about how much AI contributed to the final result.
Privacy and transparency will also matter. If invisible marks become widespread, users may want to know what information they contain and who can read it. The systems will need to balance reliable identification with safeguards against unnecessary tracking or disclosure of information about creators.
Despite these limitations, invisible AI marks could become an important part of the digital media ecosystem. They will not replace fact-checking, critical thinking, or traditional methods of verifying information, but they could provide an additional layer of transparency.
As AI-generated content becomes increasingly sophisticated, knowing where a piece of content came from may become almost as important as knowing what it says. Invisible marks offer one possible way to preserve that information while allowing AI-assisted and AI-generated material to circulate naturally. Their success, however, will depend on how reliable, durable, transparent, and widely adopted the technology becomes.
We are in conversation with many experts to understand more about this and prepare a guideline around it, stay tuned…