Techie Tonic: Turning geopolitical risk into competitive advantage

A weekend conversation with fellow community members. A middle east dilemma? Or all boardrooms around the world? As geopolitical risk has become one of the defining challenges of our time. From trade disputes and economic sanctions to regional conflicts, cyber threats, and shifting regulatory landscapes, businesses are navigating an environment marked by uncertainty. Yet while many organizations view geopolitical developments primarily as threats to growth and stability, forward-thinking companies are beginning to see them differently, “as opportunities to strengthen resilience, unlock new markets, and gain a competitive edge”.