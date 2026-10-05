Techie Tonic: AI is not just about cutting costs — It is about rebalancing the business

CIOs redefine AI investments as a driver of measurable business outcomes
It was a nice conversation with one of the expert CIO, Jayakumar Mohanachandran in our community. He started putting forward the first question the CFO asked about a new technology investment was simple: “How much will it save?”
That question is still important. But as AI moves from experimentation into the core of business operations, he believe we need to ask a bigger question:
“What more can our business achieve because of this investment?”
That distinction is becoming critical for CEOs, CFOs and CIOs alike.
Every large organization carries a substantial technology legacy. Our ERP systems, customer platforms, databases, infrastructure, cybersecurity controls and applications continue to run the business every day. They cannot simply be switched off because a new generation of AI has arrived.
A significant portion of our technology budget therefore remains committed to keeping the existing enterprise secure, stable and compliant.
That spending is necessary. But it creates a dilemma.
He added “If too much of our technology budget is consumed by maintaining yesterday's systems, we have less capacity to invest in tomorrow's growth”.
This is where AI changes the conversation.
Initially, we looked at AI primarily as a productivity and cost-reduction tool. Could it help developers write software faster? Could it automate service requests? Could it reduce manual document processing? Could employees find information more quickly?
The answer, in many cases, is yes.
But that is only the beginning.
The more interesting question is what we do with the capacity AI creates.
If an employee saves two hours a day, we can potentially reduce operating costs. But we can also use those two hours to serve more customers, improve quality, develop new products, accelerate innovation or eliminate backlogs.
The value of AI is therefore not limited to doing the same work more cheaply.
It can allow us to do more valuable work, faster and better.
That changes the investment equation.
I increasingly see our technology portfolio as three connected layers: Run, Modernize and Reinvent.
“Run” keeps today's business operating. “Modernize” improves our technology foundation, data and architecture. “Reinvent” uses technologies such as AI and automation to change how the business operates.
The objective is not to eliminate spending on Run.
It is to make Run increasingly efficient so that we can create greater capacity for Modernize and Reinvent.
Imagine a technology budget of $100 million. The exact numbers will differ by company, but the principle is universal. If $70 million is consumed by maintaining legacy systems, perhaps the strategic objective is not immediately to cut that $70 million in half. It may be to progressively make that environment more efficient, releasing resources for modernization and AI.
That creates an AI flywheel:
Invest in AI → improve productivity and quality → release cost or capacity → reinvest the benefits → scale AI into more areas of the business.
This is why I do not believe the future should be described as “legacy IT versus AI.”
It is about managing a transition from running the business, to modernizing the business, to reinventing the business.
For the CFO, this means AI investments should be judged not only by technology costs but by measurable business outcomes: revenue, productivity, customer experience, quality, cycle time, risk and speed.
For the CEO, it means AI should not remain an IT program. It becomes a business transformation agenda.
And for the CIO, the responsibility is clear that “protect today's business while creating the capacity to build tomorrow's”.
The real question is no longer, “How much can we save with AI?”
Instead, it is “How much more value can we create from every dollar we invest in technology?”
That is the AI conversation I want to have with my CEO and CFO.
We are in conversation with many CXOs in this topic, stay tuned…