Techie Tonics: AI and the future of healthcare information systems, CIOs explain what’s next

In a casual conversation with my fellow MANY CXO community, two Information Technology leaders from major hospital networks Gaurav Dixit, Executive Director, IT Strategy and Governance, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Abdulla Mahmoud, Deputy CIO American Hospital Dubai shared an extended conversation that moved beyond today’s challenges and into a strikingly futuristic vision of Healthcare Information Management Systems (HIMS). Their dialogue painted a picture of hospitals that are no longer just digital, but deeply intelligent, predictive, and continuously learning ecosystems shaped by artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and real-time data flows.