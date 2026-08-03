Techie Tonics: AI and the future of healthcare information systems, CIOs explain what’s next

Digital twins, IoMT and robotics redefine how hospitals predict and prevent illness
In a casual conversation with my fellow MANY CXO community, two Information Technology leaders from major hospital networks Gaurav Dixit, Executive Director, IT Strategy and Governance, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Abdulla Mahmoud, Deputy CIO American Hospital Dubai shared an extended conversation that moved beyond today’s challenges and into a strikingly futuristic vision of Healthcare Information Management Systems (HIMS). Their dialogue painted a picture of hospitals that are no longer just digital, but deeply intelligent, predictive, and continuously learning ecosystems shaped by artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and real-time data flows.
Gaurav started “We’re no longer talking about electronic health records, instead we’re talking about living health systems, platforms that continuously evolve with every patient interaction.”
Abdulla, representing a nationwide healthcare network, responded thoughtfully. “Exactly, the future HIMS won’t just record what happened. It will simulate what could happen next and recommend what should happen.”
Both leaders agreed that the next generation of Healthcare Information Management Systems will move far beyond data storage and clinical support. Instead, they will operate as autonomous intelligence layers embedded across hospitals, homes, ambulances, and even wearable devices.
One of the most anticipated developments they discussed was the emergence of real-time “digital twin” patient models.
Gaurav added, “imagine every patient having a continuously updated virtual replica, before a surgeon operates, they can simulate the procedure on the patient’s digital twin, test outcomes, and choose the safest approach.”
Abdulla nodded, “most of the organisations are already piloting early versions of this. In the future, treatment decisions will be stress-tested in a virtual environment before they ever reach the human body.”
The conversation shifted toward predictive and preventive healthcare. AI systems, they predicted, will soon detect illnesses years before symptoms appear by analysing genetic data, lifestyle inputs, environmental exposure, and wearable biosensor streams.
“We’re moving from reactive medicine to anticipatory medicine,” said Abdulla. “Your hospital visit might be triggered by an algorithm long before you feel sick.”
Edge computing and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices were also highlighted as core pillars of future HIMS. Smart implants, wearable patches, and home diagnostic tools will continuously stream biometric data into hospital systems.
“The hospital will essentially follow the patient home,” Gaurav said. “Care will no longer be an event, but it will be a constant background process.”
Robotics also featured prominently in their discussion. Autonomous robotic nurses, AI-assisted surgical arms, and drone-based medical supply systems are expected to become standard components of hospital infrastructure.
Abdulla mentioned “We already see robotic systems handling logistics and pharmacy delivery, in the future, they’ll assist in patient mobility, rehabilitation, and even companionship for elderly care.”
The CIOs also explored the growing role of generative AI in healthcare documentation and decision-making. Future HIMS platforms may automatically generate full clinical narratives, treatment plans, and even simulate patient conversations to improve communication.
“One of our pilot systems can already draft discharge note and instructions in seconds,” said Gaurav. “The next step is systems that can explain diagnoses directly to patients in personalized language.”
Despite the excitement, both executives acknowledged that such advancements come with profound ethical and operational challenges.
Both experts warned “Data privacy will become even more complex when systems are always-on and globally connected, we’re not just protecting hospital data anymore, instead we’re protecting life data.”
They also raised concerns about over-automation. While AI may recommend treatments, final authority in life-critical decisions must remain human.
They emphasized “No algorithm should have unchecked power over clinical outcomes, even in a fully intelligent hospital, human governance must remain at the center.”
Cybersecurity was described as a “permanent battlefield,” with future threats potentially involving AI-driven cyberattacks targeting hospital networks, medical devices, and patient implants.
Both collectively narrated that “we are preparing for a world where hospitals will need AI defenders fighting AI attackers in real time”.
Workforce transformation was another key theme. Instead of replacing healthcare professionals, future HIMS will redefine their roles.
“Doctors will become data interpreters and decision architects; nurses will coordinate care across physical and digital environments. And patients will become active participants in their own health ecosystems.”
As the conversation concluded, both Healthcare Technology Experts reflected on the long-term vision of healthcare.
This statement from them made me exciting “The ultimate hospital of the future may not have walls, but it will exist everywhere, like on your wrist, in your home, in the cloud, and in constant dialogue with you.”
As our conversation was ending, as a final thought “If we do this right, healthcare becomes invisible in the best possible way. It prevents illness so effectively that you only notice it when it’s saving your life.”
Their exchange captured a defining moment in healthcare’s evolution, where information systems are no longer passive infrastructure but active, intelligent partners in human health.
Stay tuned to find out who will turn this concept into reality. Discussions are already underway with healthcare industry technology vendors.