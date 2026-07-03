NMA chairman says media is now central to investment, talent and soft power
Dubai: The UAE has built a media ecosystem that is now positioning the country as a global hub for content creation, influence and creative investment, according to Abdulla Mohammed Butti Alhamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority.
In a post on X, Alhamed said the UAE’s media sector has become a “capital of influence and content creation” and a centre where ideas are turned into soft power and economic value.
Alhamed said the UAE’s media growth reflects a broader national strategy that treats the sector as a driver of development, investment and future economic value.
“Together, these figures tell the story of a media ecosystem that the UAE has shaped with confidence and distinction, establishing the country as a vibrant global media hub, a capital of influence and content creation, and a center of innovation where ideas are transformed into soft power and narratives into economic value that helps shape the future. This success is driven by a strategic vision that regards media as a catalyst for development, investment, and the knowledge economy,” he said.
He added that the achievements reflect the vision of the UAE leadership, which has placed media among the core pillars of the knowledge economy while increasing investment in talent and future growth.
The UAE is now home to more than 10,000 media companies and over 55,000 media professionals and creative talents, according to Alhamed.
Around 60% of Fortune 500 media companies have chosen the UAE as their regional base, a sign of the country’s growing pull as a headquarters and production market for international media businesses.
Alhamed said these figures “encapsulate a media landscape that the nation has built with confidence and now leads with unwavering excellence.”
The entertainment sector has become one of the strongest proof points of that growth.
The UAE hosted major international productions in 2025, while the national box office generated Dh734 million in revenue. The video gaming industry reached Dh2.7 billion, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country’s media and entertainment economy.
More than 14.8 million cinema tickets were sold across around 1,270 films screened nationwide during the year, keeping the UAE among the region’s most active cinema markets.
The publishing sector also expanded, with nearly 1.2 million new book and publication titles entering the UAE market in 2025. The National Media Authority issued more than 100,000 permits for book circulation and publishing.
Digital content has also become a major area of focus. Since the launch of the Advertiser Permit system last year, more than 15,000 permits have been issued to content creators and digital advertisers.
The system is intended to improve transparency, professionalise digital advertising and give content creators a clearer regulatory framework.
The National Media Authority said it will continue strengthening regulatory frameworks and digital services to support growth, increase the sector’s economic contribution and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for media, content creation and creative industries.