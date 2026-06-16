A key focus of the Authority’s strategy has been the development of the digital content economy. Since the introduction of the Advertiser Permit system last year, more than 15,000 permits have been issued to content creators and digital advertisers. The initiative is designed to improve transparency, professionalise digital advertising activities and create a regulatory environment that supports emerging media businesses.

Growth extended beyond entertainment. In the publishing sector, the Authority issued more than 100,000 permits for book circulation and publishing, while nearly 1.2 million titles entered the UAE market during the year.

The cinema industry also delivered a strong performance, generating more than Dh734 million in box office revenues. More than 14.8 million tickets were sold across approximately 1,270 films screened nationwide, underscoring the UAE’s position as one of the region’s leading cinema markets.

The National Media Authority (NMA) on Tuesday announced that digital gaming revenues reached Dh2.7 billion in 2025, reinforcing the sector’s status as one of the fastest-growing segments of the UAE’s media and entertainment industry. The number of games reviewed and classified under UAE standards rose to 552, up from 375 in 2024, reflecting the market’s rapid expansion.

Dubai: The UAE’s media sector recorded strong revenue growth in 2025, led by booming gaming and cinema industries, as government incentives and regulatory measures continued to attract investment and support the country’s expanding creative economy.

He added that the National Media Authority will continue strengthening legislative and regulatory frameworks and advancing digital services to support further growth in the media sector, increase its economic contribution and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for media, content creation and creative industries.

“The results achieved over the past year highlight the effectiveness of the UAE’s approach in building a media environment that combines regulatory flexibility with global competitiveness. This continues to strengthen the country’s attractiveness to companies, talent, and high-value investments, while supporting economic diversification and enabling new growth opportunities within the content economy,” he said.

“The sector’s performance indicators demonstrate its growing economic contribution, driven by increased investments, the expansion of creative industries, and the development of high-potential segments such as cinema, gaming, content creation, and publishing. This growth reflects a forward-looking approach to media legislation and policy that keeps pace with global trends and strengthens the sector’s readiness for the future,” he said.

Ashfaq Ahmed Senior Assistant Editor

Ashfaq has been shaping the UAE media landscape for over 27 years with sharp insights and deep regional understanding. Known for his in-depth coverage of the UAE news, South Asian diaspora, he blends heart and hard facts in stories on community affairs, politics, and regional security. Relentless and dynamic, Ashfaq doesn’t just report the news, he helps shape it. He has been in the business since 1991.