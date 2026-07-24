What visiting influencers need to know before promoting brands in the UAE

Visitors planning to publish promotional content must secure a Visitor Advertiser permit
Dubai: If you're visiting the UAE and planning to collaborate with brands on social media, there is one requirement you should not overlook.
The National Media Authority has reminded visiting content creators that they must obtain a Visitor Advertiser permit before publishing advertising content in the UAE.
“If you are a content creator visiting from outside the UAE and wish to publish advertising content within the country, make sure to obtain a ‘Visitor Advertiser’ permit by registering with one of the National Media Authority's licensed and approved advertising agencies or talent management agencies,” said the Media Regulatory Office in a Facebook post.
The Visitor Advertiser permit forms part of the UAE Media Council's framework to create a “flexible regulatory environment” that keeps pace with rapid changes in the media industry while strengthening the UAE's position as a regional hub for creative digital content.
The permit has been specifically designed for visitors who intend to create advertising content during their stay in the UAE. It covers promotional content shared on social media, regardless of whether the creator is paid in cash or receives products, services, or other non-monetary benefits.
According to the National Media Authority's official website, the permit has aimed to regulate advertising activities carried out by visitors in accordance with the UAE's media regulations while improving the credibility of advertising content published on social media.
It has also been intended to support the sustainability and competitiveness of the UAE's digital media sector, protect the public from misleading or non-compliant advertisements, and enable visiting creators to work within a clear and approved regulatory framework.
The Visitor Advertiser Permit is valid for three months from the date of issue. It may be extended for an equivalent period, provided the total validity does not exceed six months.
Any renewal is subject to payment of the applicable fees.
To obtain the permit, a visitor must first be registered with an advertising agency or talent management agency accredited by the UAE Media Council.
The contract must be signed between the advertiser's client and the UAE-based agency, which acts as the visitor's representative and is responsible for ensuring that all contractual obligations are met.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, unless exempted by the council, and must have a good conduct and reputation. They must not have been convicted of a felony or an offence involving moral turpitude or dishonesty unless they have been rehabilitated.
Moreover, the advertising content must comply with the UAE Media Council's Media Content Standards. Applicants are also required to complete any training and awareness programmes announced by the council, have no outstanding financial dues to the council, and must not have had a previous permit cancelled.
Applications for the Visitor Advertiser permit can only be submitted through licensed advertising agencies or accredited talent management agencies in the UAE through the UAE Media Council's official website.
The application must be accompanied by the relevant contract between the visiting content creator, the UAE-based agency, and the advertiser's client.
The reminder serves as a guide for visiting creators looking to work with brands while in the UAE, ensuring their advertising activities comply with the country's media regulations.