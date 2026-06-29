UAE says licensing isn't about restricting creators it's about raising standards
Dubai: The UAE is now home to 15,000 licensed content creators representing more than 90 nationalities, a significant milestone in the country's efforts to regulate and strengthen its fast-growing digital media sector, a senior official has said.
Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Vice Chairman of the National Media Office, said the figure has been recorded since the introduction of the "Mu'lin" (Advertiser) permit, stressing that the initiative was designed to organise the content creation industry rather than restrict it.
Speaking during a media workshop "Approved Media Content Standards in the UAE", organised by the Dubai Press Club in cooperation with the National Media Office, Al Shehhi said the permit has enabled authorities to establish, for the first time, a comprehensive database of licensed content creators, classified according to the type of content they produce, according to Al Bayan newspaper.
He said the UAE had overhauled its media legislation in 2023 after more than four decades without major reform, introducing a modern media law aimed at keeping pace with the rapid evolution of the sector while strengthening its competitiveness and attractiveness to investors and creative talent.
The new law, Al Shehhi said, introduced three major changes: replacing criminal penalties with administrative violations, allowing investors of all nationalities to own media companies in the UAE, and transferring several regulatory responsibilities to local media authorities across the emirates.
He added the regulatory framework was intentionally designed to support growth rather than impose excessive restrictions, adding that the legislation sets out 20 media content standards to provide journalists and content creators with clear professional guidelines while preserving creativity and innovation.
Al Shehhi said every piece of content produced or shared in the UAE contributes to shaping the country's image and reputation, making responsible, high-quality content a shared responsibility between regulators, media organisations and content creators.
He added that the National Media Office views creativity as a cornerstone of the media sector's success, with its role focused on providing a flexible regulatory environment that promotes professionalism while maintaining the freedom needed for innovation and positioning the UAE as a regional and global hub for media and content creation.