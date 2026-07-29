Techie Tonic: Why laptops, CCTV cameras and servers are getting more expensive

Industry experts explain what's driving higher prices across the technology market
Consumers and businesses alike are facing an uncomfortable reality as the prices of technology products continue to climb. From laptops and servers to CCTV cameras, networking equipment, storage devices, and industrial electronics, buyers are encountering higher price tags and longer waiting periods for deliveries. While vendors and distributors often cite semiconductor shortages and geopolitical conflicts as the primary reasons, industry experts suggest the issue is more complex, with multiple global factors contributing to the ongoing challenges.
Over the past few years, the global technology industry has experienced unprecedented disruptions. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains, while subsequent geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts added further pressure on international trade and logistics. Shipping routes have become more expensive, freight costs have fluctuated, and insurance premiums for cargo have risen in several regions. These developments have inevitably increased the cost of moving electronic goods across the world.
At the same time, the semiconductor industry has undergone significant changes. Although the acute chip shortages seen during the pandemic have eased for many consumer products, shortages continue to affect specific industrial and embedded semiconductors used in networking equipment, surveillance systems, automotive electronics, and manufacturing devices. Memory chips such as DRAM and NAND have also experienced price increases as manufacturers redirected production capacity toward high-demand artificial intelligence applications, reducing the availability of components used in conventional electronic devices.
Technology manufacturers have responded by revising their price lists, citing increased component costs, higher manufacturing expenses, and fluctuating exchange rates. Authorized distributors have followed suit, often passing these increases to retailers. In some markets, however, limited inventory has also enabled resellers to charge additional premiums, further widening the gap between manufacturing costs and retail prices.
For consumers, distinguishing between genuine cost increases and opportunistic pricing has become increasingly difficult. A customer seeking to purchase a surveillance camera system, enterprise storage solution, or networking switch may receive explanations ranging from "semiconductor shortages" to "war-related supply disruptions." While such factors can influence costs, they do not always account for the full extent of retail price increases.
Small businesses are among the hardest hit. Companies upgrading security infrastructure, expanding IT networks, or replacing aging equipment often operate within fixed budgets. Unexpected price increases force organizations to postpone projects, reduce the scope of planned upgrades, or compromise by purchasing lower-specification equipment. Educational institutions, healthcare providers, and public sector organizations face similar challenges as procurement costs continue to rise.
Consumers purchasing personal electronics are also feeling the impact. Higher prices for laptops, storage devices, networking equipment, and home security systems have increased the cost of adopting new technologies that have become essential for work, education, and everyday life. In many cases, customers are paying more while also facing longer delivery times due to intermittent supply constraints.
Industry analysts note that not every price increase can be attributed solely to semiconductor shortages or global conflicts. Currency fluctuations, rising energy costs, labour expenses, manufacturing investments, and changing market demand all play important roles. Furthermore, some distributors and retailers may increase margins during periods of limited supply, particularly when alternative sources are scarce.
Transparency has therefore become a key concern. Consumers have limited visibility into whether higher prices reflect legitimate increases from manufacturers or additional markups introduced along the distribution chain. Experts recommend comparing quotations from multiple authorized distributors and requesting official pricing notifications where available.
As global supply chains continue to stabilize, many hope that competition and increased production capacity will eventually moderate prices. Until then, however, consumers remain caught between rising costs, uncertain availability, and conflicting explanations from vendors. Regardless of the underlying causes, whether semiconductor supply constraints, geopolitical tensions, logistics challenges, or market dynamics, the ultimate burden continues to fall on the end user, who must pay more for the technology that has become indispensable in modern life.
We are in conversations with multiple industry leaders to understand their concerns and their potential roadmap to mitigate their risk associated to their operations and overcome this kind of uncertainities, stay tuned.