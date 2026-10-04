What are the penalties for sponsoring an employee who isn't working for the company in the UAE?

The distinction between these two provisions was addressed by the Dubai Court of Cassation (Criminal Cassation No. 720/2024, judgment dated 22 January 2025), which distinguished between two situations: the case of the worker who actually worked to the employer then the latter allow him to work for another party, then the applicable law is the Labor Relations Law. And the case the employer brought the worker into the country for the purpose of employment but did not employ him or allowed him to work for another party before he began working for him, then the applicable law is the law on the entry and residence of foreigners.