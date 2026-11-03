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UAE jobs: What is an experience certificate and how can you get it?

Find out what an experience certificate includes and how to obtain one when leaving a job

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
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UAE jobs: What is an experience certificate and how can you get it?
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Dubai: Leaving your job in the UAE? Before moving on to your next role, there is an important document you may want to request from your employer – an experience certificate.

This document serves as an official record of your employment history, confirming how long you worked for a company, your job title and your last salary. Whether you are applying for a new job or need proof of your previous employment, an experience certificate can be useful.

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Is your employer required to provide an experience certificate?

Under Article 13, Clause 11 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, employers must provide workers with an experience certificate, upon request, when their employment contract ends.

The certificate must be issued free of charge.

The law also protects employees by stating that the certificate must not contain any information that could damage their reputation or reduce their chances of securing another job.

What information must the certificate include?

Under UAE Labour Law, an experience certificate must contain the following details:

  • Employment start date

  • Employment end date

  • Total period of service

  • Job title or type of work performed

  • Last salary received

  • Reason for termination of the employment contract

How to get an experience certificate in the UAE

1. Request it from your employer

You can contact your company's HR department or employer and request the certificate when your employment contract ends.

2. Download your employment history through MOHRE

You can also obtain an official digital employment history certificate through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) app.

According to MOHRE, the digital certificate is valid for one month. Employers can verify its authenticity through inquiry.mohre.gov.ae by selecting 'Employee Certificate Verification' and entering the letter number printed on the document.

Is an experience certificate mandatory when applying for jobs?

While employers are legally required to issue the certificate upon request at the end of employment, UAE Labour Law does not impose a general requirement on jobseekers to submit one with every job application.

However, some employers may request it during recruitment or background verification to confirm a candidate's previous employment.

An experience certificate can also be useful when changing jobs, documenting your professional experience or resolving discrepancies in your employment history.

Related Topics:
UAE jobsUAE Labour LawMoHRE

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