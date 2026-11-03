Find out what an experience certificate includes and how to obtain one when leaving a job
Dubai: Leaving your job in the UAE? Before moving on to your next role, there is an important document you may want to request from your employer – an experience certificate.
This document serves as an official record of your employment history, confirming how long you worked for a company, your job title and your last salary. Whether you are applying for a new job or need proof of your previous employment, an experience certificate can be useful.
Under Article 13, Clause 11 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, employers must provide workers with an experience certificate, upon request, when their employment contract ends.
The certificate must be issued free of charge.
The law also protects employees by stating that the certificate must not contain any information that could damage their reputation or reduce their chances of securing another job.
Under UAE Labour Law, an experience certificate must contain the following details:
Employment start date
Employment end date
Total period of service
Job title or type of work performed
Last salary received
Reason for termination of the employment contract
1. Request it from your employer
You can contact your company's HR department or employer and request the certificate when your employment contract ends.
2. Download your employment history through MOHRE
You can also obtain an official digital employment history certificate through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) app.
According to MOHRE, the digital certificate is valid for one month. Employers can verify its authenticity through inquiry.mohre.gov.ae by selecting 'Employee Certificate Verification' and entering the letter number printed on the document.
While employers are legally required to issue the certificate upon request at the end of employment, UAE Labour Law does not impose a general requirement on jobseekers to submit one with every job application.
However, some employers may request it during recruitment or background verification to confirm a candidate's previous employment.
An experience certificate can also be useful when changing jobs, documenting your professional experience or resolving discrepancies in your employment history.