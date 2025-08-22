Verify UAE companies, check entry permit and report scams on Dubai Police eCrime
Dubai: Dubai attracts people from around the world looking for better opportunities, but fake job scams can quickly turn those hopes into financial and emotional setbacks. These scams target everyone, from students and first-time jobseekers to seasoned professionals.
Becoming a victim can mean losing your savings, compromising sensitive documents such as your Emirates ID or passport, and even jeopardising your family’s future. Beyond the financial loss, the emotional toll and shaken confidence can be just as damaging.
To protect residents, Dubai Police has highlighted key red flags that jobseekers should be aware of. Recognising these warning signs is the first step in avoiding fraud. If you come across a suspicious job offer or listing, it is crucial to report it through Dubai Police’s eCrime platform - ecrimehub.gov.ae
According to Dubai Police’s eCrime platform, a fake job scam is when someone pretends to offer you a job, but their real goal is to trick you into giving away money or personal information.
Scammers often:
Use fake company names.
Create real-looking websites.
Pretend to represent well-known Dubai companies.
Once you trust them, they may ask for payment for visa processing, training, or background checks. After you pay, the job offer vanishes—along with your money. Sometimes, fraudsters also steal personal details to commit further crimes.
Dubai Police’s eCrime platform advises taking the following steps if you spot or fall victim to a fake job:
Step 1 – Never pay any fees for a job application, visa processing, or training. Genuine employers in Dubai do not ask applicants for money upfront. All legitimate job expenses are handled by the employer.
Step 2 – Verify the company’s contact details by visiting its official website or calling its main office directly. Do not trust numbers or emails provided in suspicious messages.
Step 3 – Be cautious if communication is only through WhatsApp, Telegram, or free email services. Professional companies use official channels.
Step 4 – Trust your instincts. If something feels suspicious, double-check before sharing personal documents or details.
If you suspect a job offer is fake or you have been asked for money by a so-called recruiter:
Collect evidence such as screenshots of messages, emails, offer letters, and payment requests.
Report the scam promptly to Dubai Police’s eCrime Division through eCrime.ae.
Do not reply further to the scammer or send any money.
You can also report scams through the Dubai Police app by accessing the eCrime section.
If you are offered a job in the UAE, you must obtain an offer letter issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).
Prospective employees can verify the offer’s validity at the UAE embassy in their home country.
The offer letter number can also be used to check the employer’s validity on the MOHRE website: inquiry.mohre.gov.ae.
You can confirm whether a company is registered and licensed by searching its English or Arabic name in the National Economic Register (NER).
The NER is a federal platform that provides instant, accurate, and comprehensive data on economic licences in the UAE.
Steps to check:
Go to the NER platform.
Select the option ‘Inquiry about economic licences’.
Enter the company name and select the emirate.
Click Search to see if the company has an active trade licence.
If you receive an entry permit or visa, always check its validity before proceeding.
Dubai-issued entry permit/visa:
Verify through the GDRFA website (gdrfad.gov.ae/en). Click on Visa Status on the homepage, then enter your file number, nationality, date of birth, and first name.
Entry permits/visas from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, or Fujairah:
Use the UAE’s ICP Smart Services platform (smartservices.icp.gov.ae). Go to Public Services, click on File Validity, then enter your passport or file number and nationality.