Jobseekers urged to verify offers through official channels before sharing details
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has warned jobseekers against fraudulent employment offers, identifying five warning signs that should prompt applicants to stop and verify a recruiter's identity before proceeding.
The ministry urged people seeking employment to be particularly cautious of recruiters who ask them to open bank accounts, share financial information or transfer money as part of the hiring process.
In a public advisory, MoHRE identified five practices that could indicate a fraudulent job offer:
Requests to open a bank account: A recruiter asks an applicant to establish a bank account in their own name as part of the recruitment process.
Demands for banking information: Applicants are asked to disclose their bank account details to an unverified individual or organisation.
Recruitment fees: A prospective employer or recruiter demands payment in exchange for securing a job or completing employment procedures.
Using applicants' accounts to move money: Jobseekers are asked to receive funds in their bank accounts or transfer money to other accounts.
Communication through messaging applications only: Recruiters insist on communicating exclusively through messaging platforms and refuse to provide official contact details or independently verifiable information.
The ministry stressed that jobseekers should stop the process and verify the employer and employment offer whenever they encounter such requests.
It also advised applicants against sharing financial information with unverified parties or making payments before confirming the legitimacy of a job offer.
MoHRE explained that legitimate employment offers issued through its system carry a serial number and barcode that allow applicants to verify their authenticity.
Jobseekers can check offers through the ministry's official website, the MOHRE UAE mobile application or its customer service centre on 600590000.
The ministry has previously warned that fraudulent job offers can be used to deceive applicants into paying money or disclosing sensitive personal and financial information.
The warning comes alongside figures from the ministry's Labour Market Observatory showing extensive use of its official communication channels during the third quarter of 2026.
The ministry recorded 2,609,484 customer interactions across three major channels between July and September.
These included 1,907,676 telephone interactions through its contact centre, 351,594 interactions through the Tawasul system, which covers email, live chat and WhatsApp, and 350,214 through its Customer Voice channel.
The ministry also sent 27,386,573 text and electronic messages through its wider awareness campaigns and programmes during the three-month period.
Separately, it issued 7,013,360 company account statements and recorded 51,098 interactions through its preferential customer services.
The figures also showed that 3,773 employers participated in Customer First forums, while the ministry organised 26 customer councils during the quarter.
MoHRE encouraged jobseekers to use its official communication channels to verify employment offers and seek clarification before sharing sensitive information or completing recruitment procedures.