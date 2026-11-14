Requests to open a bank account: A recruiter asks an applicant to establish a bank account in their own name as part of the recruitment process.

Demands for banking information: Applicants are asked to disclose their bank account details to an unverified individual or organisation.

Recruitment fees: A prospective employer or recruiter demands payment in exchange for securing a job or completing employment procedures.

Using applicants' accounts to move money: Jobseekers are asked to receive funds in their bank accounts or transfer money to other accounts.