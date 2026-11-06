Dream job or dangerous trap? 5 signs your overseas job offer may be a scam

Jobseekers warned about syndicates using attractive salaries to lure workers abroad
Dubai: Filipinos looking for work overseas are being warned to watch out for recruitment schemes that promise high salaries and attractive benefits but could lead to forced military service in a foreign country.
The Philippine Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) have issued a public warning about unscrupulous recruiters and syndicates targeting Filipino jobseekers with seemingly legitimate employment offers.
According to the agencies, victims are initially promised well-paying jobs in non-combat positions, such as cooks, construction workers, and service staff. However, upon reaching their destination, they may be forced to take on military or combat-related roles.
The warning has highlighted five common tactics used by illegal recruiters to deceive unsuspecting applicants.
Recruiters often advertise overseas vacancies through social media, online advertisements, emails, and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Viber.
The offers may include unusually high salaries, generous signing bonuses, and employment opportunities that appear too good to refuse.
Authorities have cautioned jobseekers, especially when recruiters promise high earnings without providing a verifiable employment contract.
Another warning sign is an offer that includes free airfare, hotel accommodation, transit visas through third countries, and even the possibility of acquiring foreign citizenship.
While some legitimate overseas employers provide travel and accommodation benefits, applicants should verify the recruitment agency, employer, and job contract before accepting any arrangement.
Authorities have warned that such promises may be used to make fraudulent offers appear legitimate and encourage applicants to travel without properly checking the details.
One of the most concerning tactics involves instructing recruits to travel using tourist visas instead of the appropriate work documents.
Applicants may also be directed to take irregular migration routes, commonly described as a “backdoor exit,” to reach their destination.
Authorities have reminded jobseekers that legitimate overseas employment must follow the country’s official deployment procedures. Filipinos should not travel as tourists when the actual purpose of their trip is to take up unverified overseas employment.
The danger may become apparent only after recruits arrive in the destination country. According to the CFO and IACAT, some victims who have been promised civilian employment are instead compelled to serve in a foreign military, including in combat-related positions.
What has initially appeared to be an opportunity for a better-paying job can become a situation involving forced service and human trafficking.
Under Philippine Republic Act 9208, as amended, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, recruitment for armed conflict or forced military service is punishable by law.
Another warning sign is when recruiters demand exorbitant payments from workers in exchange for their release or repatriation.
Victims may find themselves trapped in an exploitative situation and pressured to pay substantial amounts just to leave their jobsite or return home.
Authorities have urged Filipinos to be wary of recruitment arrangements that involve suspicious fees, threats, or demands for additional payments.
The CFO and IACAT have advised Filipinos to apply only through recruitment agencies licensed by the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and to check whether the agencies have approved job orders.
Applicants should also ensure that their employment contracts and overseas job arrangements have been properly verified before travelling.
“Any offer of overseas employment with a valid work visa is processed through the DMW with the issuance of an overseas employment certificate or OEC. Do not use tourist visas for unverified overseas work,” said the CFO.
Filipinos who encounter suspicious overseas job offers, suspect illegal recruitment, or know someone who may be a victim of trafficking have been told to report the matter immediately. They can contact the 1343 Actionline Against Human Trafficking for assistance.
Authorities have also encouraged families to remain vigilant and verify overseas employment opportunities before allowing loved ones to travel.
For Filipino workers seeking employment abroad, the promise of a better-paying job should come with proper documentation, verified recruitment, and legal deployment procedures. An offer that bypasses these safeguards could carry risks far greater than a lost job opportunity.