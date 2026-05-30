What Filipinos need to know before accepting work abroad offers online

Job seekers warned against social media scams promising high salaries, quick deployment
Dubai: Filipinos looking for jobs overseas are being urged to exercise caution before accepting employment offers found on social media, as Philippine authorities warn that illegal recruiters continue to target aspiring overseas workers online.
In an advisory, the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has renewed its alert against fraudulent "work abroad" schemes that often lure applicants with promises of high salaries, fast processing, and immediate deployment in exchange for substantial fees.
Migrant Workers secretary Hans Cacdac has reminded the public that the appearance of legitimacy does not necessarily mean a recruiter is authorised to deploy workers overseas.
“A social media page, a physical office, or even the involvement of foreign nationals does not automatically make a recruitment operation legal,” said DMW in Filipino.
According to the agency, applicants should first confirm whether a recruiter holds a valid licence issued by DMW and whether its personnel are properly registered with the department.
The warning has come as more recruitment activities move to online platforms, making it easier for illegal recruiters to reach job seekers both in the Philippines and abroad.
Moreover, applicants should be cautious when dealing with recruiters who pressure them to make immediate payments or promise unusually quick deployment timelines.
The DMW has also stressed the importance of ensuring that the correct visa is being processed before leaving the country.
Job seekers should verify that they are being issued a working visa rather than a tourist visa, which cannot legally be used for overseas employment. Workers who travel on the wrong visa may face immigration complications or difficulties securing legal employment upon arrival.
Likewise, applicants have been encouraged to carefully review contracts and recruitment documents to ensure that the terms of employment, salaries, and conditions match what was originally offered.
Additionally, the agency has advised workers to request official receipts for all payments made during the recruitment process and to keep copies of relevant documents.
Such records may prove important if questions arise later regarding fees, contracts, or recruitment practices.
Meanwhile, anyone who encounter suspicious recruitment activities can report them through the DMW Anti-Illegal Recruitment and DMW Airtip Facebook pages, as well as through its official hotlines and email channels.
With many Filipinos pursuing overseas employment opportunities each year, the agency has urged applicants to remain vigilant and rely only on licensed recruiters when applying for jobs abroad.