Want to work abroad? Watch out for this latest scam putting jobseekers at risk

“The Iacat is undertaking a formal inquiry into a verified case associated with a recruitment scheme. The increase in such predatory tactics aligns with a broader initiative to strengthen migration governance,” said the council.

The alert has been issued by the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (Iacat) following an emergency case conference convened involving “a specific complaint” of Filipinos recruited under false pretences.

Dubai: Philippine authorities have warned that a new form of human trafficking is emerging, with Filipinos being lured with fake overseas employment offers and, in some cases, allegedly forces them into foreign military service upon arrival.

Authorities have described the scheme as a “troubling evolution” in human trafficking tactics, where syndicates are no longer limited to forced labour in domestic or industrial settings but are increasingly exploiting geopolitical instability.

However, once they have arrived at undisclosed destinations, their employment contracts have been allegedly replaced, and they were compelled to serve in foreign military roles.

According to reports received through the agency’s trafficking hotline, victims have been initially recruited with promises of work abroad.

It added, “The evolution of human trafficking tactics, shifting from simple forced labour to forced military conscription, means that ‘looking for a job’ now requires a high level of security awareness.”

For its part, the Commission on Filipinos Overseas has noted that it is intensifying public information campaigns to warn prospective migrants about the risks of undocumented recruitment, particularly in regions affected by conflict.

“If you or someone you know is in immediate danger or suspects a trafficking scheme, contact the Iacat 1343 actionline immediately.”

With this, Iacat has urged the public to report any suspected trafficking activity or suspicious recruitment schemes through their hotline.

The latest advisory has followed an earlier warning issued last February about the increasing attempts to recruit Filipinos for deployment in foreign conflict zones, highlighting a sustained pattern of concern.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.