Want to work abroad? Watch out for this latest scam putting jobseekers at risk

Authorities warn of human trafficking using increasingly sophisticated fake job scams
Dubai: Philippine authorities have warned that a new form of human trafficking is emerging, with Filipinos being lured with fake overseas employment offers and, in some cases, allegedly forces them into foreign military service upon arrival.
The alert has been issued by the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (Iacat) following an emergency case conference convened involving “a specific complaint” of Filipinos recruited under false pretences.
“The Iacat is undertaking a formal inquiry into a verified case associated with a recruitment scheme. The increase in such predatory tactics aligns with a broader initiative to strengthen migration governance,” said the council.
According to reports received through the agency’s trafficking hotline, victims have been initially recruited with promises of work abroad.
However, once they have arrived at undisclosed destinations, their employment contracts have been allegedly replaced, and they were compelled to serve in foreign military roles.
Authorities have described the scheme as a “troubling evolution” in human trafficking tactics, where syndicates are no longer limited to forced labour in domestic or industrial settings but are increasingly exploiting geopolitical instability.
For its part, the Commission on Filipinos Overseas has noted that it is intensifying public information campaigns to warn prospective migrants about the risks of undocumented recruitment, particularly in regions affected by conflict.
“Any recruiter promising high-paying jobs without a verified contract from the Department of Migrant Workers is a high-risk entity,” explained Iacat.
It added, “The evolution of human trafficking tactics, shifting from simple forced labour to forced military conscription, means that ‘looking for a job’ now requires a high level of security awareness.”
The latest advisory has followed an earlier warning issued last February about the increasing attempts to recruit Filipinos for deployment in foreign conflict zones, highlighting a sustained pattern of concern.
With this, Iacat has urged the public to report any suspected trafficking activity or suspicious recruitment schemes through their hotline.
“If you or someone you know is in immediate danger or suspects a trafficking scheme, contact the Iacat 1343 actionline immediately.”