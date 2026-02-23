GOLD/FOREX
Philippine customs warns OFWs against free tours, job offers used in drug smuggling

Syndicates targeting OFWs with bogus travel, employment schemes to transport illegal drugs

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
OFWs are reminded to stay vigilant and careful from international drug trafficking networks
Facebook / Bureau of Customs - Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Dubai: The Philippine Bureau of Customs (BOC) has alerted overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to be cautious of a new scheme offering free tours or job opportunities abroad in exchange for transporting luggage that may contain illegal drugs.

The warning has been issued in relation to a passenger who was arrested for violating Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

According to the BOC report, authorities have seized approximately 4,008 grams of methamphetamine, locally known as “shabu”, concealed in the passenger’s hand-carry baggage. The drugs have an estimated value of ₱27,254,400 or roughly Dh1.74 million, highlighting the scale of the operation. The suspect is currently undergoing inquest and prosecution proceedings.

Sustained enforcement

BOC commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno has noted that tighter coordination among agencies is important to restrict such activities.

“Sustained enforcement and inter-agency cooperation remain crucial in preventing international airports from being exploited by drug trafficking networks,” said Nepomuceno in a statement.

Drug syndicates have been increasingly attempting to exploit unsuspecting travellers, particularly OFWs, who frequently fly in and out of the Philippines for work.

How to avoid the modus

In an advisory, the BOC has advised workers to ensure that any recruiter or employer is legitimate and properly accredited, and to thoroughly review all travel documents and arrangements before departure.

The agency has also reminded OFWs never to allow others to place items inside their luggage or agree to transport bags and packages on someone else’s behalf.

Moreover, the BOC has encouraged those who notice anything suspicious in their baggage, or who believe they have been targeted by such schemes, to immediately coordinate with the bureau and the Department of Migrant Workers for assistance.

With millions of Filipinos travelling to and from the Philippines each year, officials have reiterated that vigilance remains key to protecting travellers, including OFWs, from falling victim to international drug trafficking networks.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
