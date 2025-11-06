Philippines: Police intercept Ph17 million worth of illegal drugs, detain 13 'most wanted'

Coordinated overnight operations held across several regions, according to reports
The Philippine National Police (PNP) confiscated more than ₱17 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested 13 'Most Wanted' suspects during coordinated overnight operations across several regions, according to official reports.
PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the operations were carried out from Tuesday night until early Wednesday as part of the agency’s intensified campaign against criminality. The combined effort involved regional police offices and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), conducting buy-busts, search warrants, and manhunt missions targeting fugitives.
Police said the confiscated contraband included marijuana bricks, dried leaves, and shabu (methamphetamine), with a total estimated value of Ph17 million. The largest recovery occurred in the Cordillera Administrative Region, where the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit intercepted a shipment of marijuana bound for Metro Manila.
Smaller seizures were reported in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Western Visayas, where several high-value targets were also detained.
Among those arrested were individuals wanted for homicide, qualified theft, and violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act 9165).
The CIDG confirmed that case build-up and coordination with prosecutors are underway for formal inquest proceedings.
According to the PNP, the crackdown forms part of its “One-Time, Big-Time” initiative, which integrates drug enforcement with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and local anti-crime task forces.
PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil instructed regional offices to maintain enforcement efforts ahead of the holiday period, citing the need to prevent drug distribution in urban centers.
