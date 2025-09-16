Enough fentanyl seized to kill 151m people as global raids uncover record meth hauls
Interpol has announced one of the largest synthetic drug seizures in history, with enough fentanyl intercepted to kill 151 million people.
The coordinated crackdown, Operation Lionfish-Mayag III, ran from June 30 to July 13 across 18 countries in Asia and North America. Authorities seized a staggering 76 tonnes of drugs, including:
51 tonnes of methamphetamine – led by a record 297 million meth pills (“yaba”).
Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and chemical precursors used to manufacture more drugs.
Interpol estimates the haul’s value at $6.5 billion at wholesale prices.
386 arrests were made, including a fugitive wanted under an Interpol Red Notice, suspected of running a meth trafficking network into South Korea.
In India, investigators dismantled a major Darknet syndicate called Ketamelon, seizing LSD, ketamine, and digital assets worth USD 87,000.
In Myanmar, two vehicles yielded 22kg of heroin hidden behind pineapples and 5.25 million yaba pills. A linked house raid added another 4 million pills.
Lao authorities seized 3.9 tonnes of methamphetamine and 10 drug production machines.
Authorities also confiscated vehicles, weapons, properties, mobile phones, and drug-making equipment.
Interpol warned of the growing danger of synthetic opioids:
Mexican police intercepted 190,000 fentanyl tablets and 1.7 tonnes of meth.
The U.S. seized MDMA pills laced with fentanyl, while Indonesia intercepted 116kg of xylazine, a tranquilizer often mixed into street drugs with fatal results.
Officials are also tracking nitazenes, synthetic opioids up to 200 times stronger than morphine, now turning up in shipments from Europe and China.
Smugglers continue to disguise narcotics in common goods. Recent seizures include:
3.86kg of ketamine in a surfboard sent to the Maldives.
Heroin packed into powdered tea in Myanmar.
Ketamine concealed inside an espresso machine and bags of cat food in the Philippines.
Valdecy Urquiza, Interpol’s Secretary General, said the seizures underline how synthetic drugs fuel violence, cripple economies, and endanger public health:
“Each successful seizure highlights the power of law enforcement working together to protect lives and dismantle these threats.”
With criminal networks adapting fast and using unregulated fentanyl precursors, Interpol has already issued Purple Notices to warn countries of new trafficking and concealment methods.
