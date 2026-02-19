GOLD/FOREX
Philippines

Relief for OFWs as Philippines begins final wave of balikbayan box deliveries

First batch released as authorities pledge reforms and accountability for Filipinos abroad

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
Dubai: The Philippine government has started distributing the first batch of long-delayed balikbayan boxes of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as it commenced the final wave of deliveries.

The initiative has been led by Department of Finance (DOF) secretary Frederick Go and Bureau of Customs (BOC) commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno at the BOC Grounds in Port Area, Manila, in an effort to ensure that the unclaimed shipments will reach their promised recipients.

A total of 28 OFWs and their families received their long-awaited balikbayan boxes during the event.

What are balikbayan boxes?

Balikbayan boxes are care packages sent by Filipinos working abroad to their families in the Philippines.

For many OFWs in the UAE, these boxes contain clothes, food items, household goods, and gifts, often bought over months of hard work.

The abandonment of shipments in previous years caused frustration and financial losses for many families. Some items, especially food, have been expired due to the delay.

Over 20,000 boxes delivered

According to the BOC, the first wave of deliveries has been disbursed in December last year with 68 containers transferred from customs ports to logistics warehouses. These containers held 20,944 balikbayan boxes.

Of these, 14,305 boxes have already been delivered door-to-door to their rightful OFW recipients.

Final wave

The final wave will include 72 containers estimated to carry 24,536 balikbayan boxes.

So far, 14 containers have been released from the Manila International Container Port while 58 containers are still being processed, pending clearances and waivers of port charges.

The BOC have noted that the remaining shipments will be released once documentary requirements are completed.

Dialogue with OFWs

Moreover, the ceremonial handover has allowed OFWs to directly raise concerns with the officials.

In a statement, the commissioner has stressed that the initiative is more than just delivering boxes.

“This is about restoring trust and protecting our OFWs. We are committed not only to completing the delivery of these abandoned boxes, but also to reforming systems, enforcing accountability, and ensuring that such abuses are not repeated,” said Nepomuceno.

Both agencies have reminded OFWs to stay vigilant when sending balikbayan boxes and to transact only with licensed freight forwarders.

"OFWs are advised to keep copies of official receipts, tracking numbers, and shipment documents, verify company registration, licenses, and contact details before transacting, and exercise caution against unusually low shipping rates or guarantees that may indicate fraudulent schemes."

The public is also urged to report shipment problems immediately to proper authorities.

Additionally, officials will assist affected OFWs in filing criminal complaints before the National Bureau of Investigation against freight forwarders involved in violations to ensure accountability and avoid future abuses.

For thousands of families, the long-awaited arrival of these boxes is not just about goods but also about reconnecting and appreciating the hard work and sacrifice of loved ones abroad.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Philippines

