Philippines

How luxury cars seized from Philippine flood-control contractors raised over ₱102m for public funds

Philippine customs turns confiscated high-end vehicles to revenue for national programmes

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Philippine customs has committed to lawful restitution and turning seized assets into funds that benefit the public
Facebook / Bureau of Customs PH

Dubai: Luxury vehicles once linked to a high-profile case have now been transformed into more than ₱102 million in government revenue, following a series of public auctions conducted by the Philippine Bureau of Customs (BOC).

The sales have carried out nine out of 13 seized Discaya-linked vehicles successfully auctioned off.

Pacifico "Curlee" Discaya II and his wife Cezarah Rowena "Sarah" Discaya, also known as the “king and queen of flood control,” are Filipino contractors and business people who were heavily linked in ghost projects and paid kickbacks to government officials.

High-end models draw strong bids

According to the BOC, the move reflects a broader push to ensure that confiscated assets are not left idle, but instead converted into funds that directly benefit the public.

“Restitution and transparency are at the core of our mission with these vehicles and in every enforcement action we undertake,” said commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno in a statement.

“The BOC returns these funds to the Bureau of the Treasury, where they can be used to support and fund programmes of the national government for our countrymen.”

During the recent auction, 12 vehicles have been offered to bidders, including seven linked to the Discaya case. Three of those high-end units have been sold.

A 2024 Lincoln Navigator has been sold for ₱6.950 million, while a 2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV has been fetched for ₱6.623 million. The biggest sale among the three was a Bentley Bentayga, which has been taken for ₱12.178 million.

The three vehicles have generated ₱25.751 million and adding up registration fees, the total proceeds from the batch has reached ₱25.771 million.

With earlier auctions factored in, the total revenue from the Discaya-linked vehicles has now climbed to more than ₱102.468 million.

Stronger accountability

Meanwhile, the BOC has reiterated that seized properties are being handled transparently and redirected toward national development.

“The BOC remains committed to transparency and accountability in managing seized properties, ensuring that auction proceeds are properly allocated to programs that serve the public interest,” stated the agency.

Public auctions of confiscated goods are a common practice worldwide, ensuring that valuable assets do not depreciate in storage facilities. In this case, Philippine authorities have highlighted that the approach signifies responsible asset management while reinforcing the message that unlawful activities carry financial consequences.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
