How much cash can you bring when travelling to the Philippines? What you need to know

Travellers are reminded to declare amounts, secure approval to avoid airport delays

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Travellers are reminded to declare amounts above $10,000 and secure approval for excess Philippine pesos
Bloomberg

Dubai: If you are flying to the Philippines, it may be wise to check how much cash you are carrying before heading to the airport.

The Philippine Bureau of Customs (BOC) has reiterated long-standing regulations on the entry and exit of both foreign and local currencies, reminding travellers to comply with declaration requirements to ensure smooth and transparent processing at all ports.

Declaration rule for foreign currency

Under existing rules, passengers may bring foreign currency, including cash and similar travel funds, into or out of the Philippines. However, when the total amount exceeds $10,000, or its equivalent in other currencies such as UAE dirhams, the entire sum must be declared to customs authorities upon arrival or departure.

Travellers may complete the declaration in advance through the government’s e-Travel system or at the designated BOC counters at airports and seaports. 

Limit on Philippine currency

Meanwhile, travellers with Philippine currency are allowed to bring in or take out up to ₱50,000 per person without prior approval. Any amount beyond this would require a written authorisation from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) or the Philippine central bank and must also be declared to the BOC. 

Approval must be secured before departure from the country of origin and is granted only for specific purposes, including numismatic collections, museum or exhibit displays, and the testing or calibration of money counting and sorting machines. 

The rule covers banknotes, coins, cheques, and other peso-denominated instruments. Carrying more than ₱50,000 without proper clearance may result in confiscation.

Protection for travellers

In a statement, BOC commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno has noted that the regulations are intended to protect and not to stress travellers. 

“These rules have long been in place to promote transparency and protect both the travelling public and the integrity of our financial system,” said Nepomuceno.

He added, “Declaring currency is a standard procedure and does not prevent travelers from carrying lawful amounts of cash. Our goal is to make the process clear, consistent, and convenient for everyone.”

Moreover, the agency has advised passengers to complete customs and currency declarations online before travelling to speed up processing at airports.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Related Topics:
Philippinestravel

