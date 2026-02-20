Overseas Filipinos share the deeper meaning of balikbayan boxes and tips before sending it
Dubai: Have you ever heard of a balikbayan box? For countries like the UAE, where millions of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) reside, these boxes are not simply a large cardboard but rather a symbol of love, sacrifice, and years of hard work, miles away from home.
For OFWs, sending balikbayan boxes or care packages have been an annual practice to bridge the gaps and stay connected with loved ones. Despite the separation, these parcels serve as an additional support on top of monetary assistance.
Gulf News has reached out to several OFWs to find out what are the goods that are usually in a balikbayan box.
Liezel Lagunay, an operations assistant, has shared that grocery items and home appliances are what she generally include in her package.
“As part of the tradition of being an OFW, my heart feels fuller each time I am able to provide for my family. Sending balikbayan boxes bring them excitement, warmth, and something special to look forward to,” Lagunay told Gulf News.
For his part, Paulo Lagunay Jr., a food and beverage supervisor, pre-loved clothes, shoes, perfumes, kitchenwares, and home essentials are those enclosed in his box.
“I want to help my family for their daily needs aside from finances. Also, to express my love and connection despite the distance.”
Meanwhile, for Annalie Ortilano, a restaurant hostess, primary ingredients such as sugar and cooking oil, as well as toiletries, are the ones inserted in her load.
“We can buy those basic necessities in the UAE for a lower price compared in the Philippines. Even branded items go on sale, so I grab the chance to supply it for my family,” said Ortilano.
She added, “It is a form of giving back to somehow fill in your absence. Moreover, it is a sign of love and care, most especially you only get to be with them once a year.”
Personal care products and household staples like dishwashing liquids and detergent powders are also must-haves, according to Ever Agustin, a hair stylist.
“Even though I am away, I want to assure my family that I still care for their needs. I want to make them feel that I am still with them through this balikbayan box,” stated Agustin.
Balikbayan boxes are often completed after months of collecting the goods until everything is intact. It takes months of preparation and budgeting, hence, to be certain that it will reach the intended recipients, OFWs should be keen on how to secure their packages.
The Lagunay couple has advised to double check the whole shipment to prevent any damages or deformities.
“Use a sturdy box and ensure that liquid items are properly sealed to avoid leakage. Do not put perishable and sharp objects. Most importantly, write the complete details and addresses clearly.”
Additionally, Agustin has highlighted that choosing the correct size of the box is important and items have to be properly arranged inside.
“Make sure to seperate food items on one box and non-consumables on the other. This will lessen the chances of contamination and help keep all the stuff in place while in transit.”
On the other hand, Ortilano has stressed on choosing the right courier.
“I have heard so many complaints of abandoned balikbayan boxes and I truly feel sorry for the victims. Lesson learned: only deal with trusted freight forwarders and make sure that the company is registered and well-established.”
Wherever Filipinos are and whatever season it may be, family has always remained in the hearts of OFWs. Balikbayan boxes are physical proofs that each item is wrapped with longing, sweat, and tears of sacrifice and tireless love of modern-day heroes.