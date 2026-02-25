Filipino workers are urged to avoid firm linked to abandoned balikbayan boxes
Dubai: Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been alerted anew against dealing with unscrupulous cargo forwarders after reports of mishandled and abandoned balikbayan boxes in the Philippines.
The Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has issued the warning in coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation, advising OFWs and their families to exercise extra vigilance when choosing freight services.
In an advisory, the DMW has urged OFWs not to transact with Makati Express Cargo or any of its partners and affiliates abroad.
"This is to protect their welfare and prevent any illegal operations related to their balikbayan boxes sent to their families in the Philippines," stated the agency.
The move comes amid complaints linked to the abandonment of balikbayan boxes or care packages sent by OFWs to their loved ones back home. These boxes often contain clothes, food items, household appliances, and other goods purchased from months of hard-earned savings.
The DMW has also encouraged OFWs and their families to regularly check the status of freight forwarders with the bureau of customs.
Verifying whether a consolidator is registered and compliant with regulations can help minimise the risk of undelivered packages and other irregularities.
For many Filipinos abroad, sending balikbayan boxes is more than just a logistical transaction. It is a long-standing tradition and a tangible expression of sacrifice, generosity, and the enduring bond with family back home.