My Business: How this former waiter went from selling dried fish to running his own company in Dubai

After years of side hustles, setbacks, savings, he launched his own food trading business
Dubai: A few years ago, VJ Estander was carrying trays as a waiter in Dubai by day and selling dried fish to friends and roommates after work to earn extra income. Today, the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) runs his own food trading company in the UAE, a business built not on investors or inherited wealth, but on years of side hustles, savings, and sacrifice.
For Estander, the journey from employee to entrepreneur has been anything but straightforward. It has involved job losses, rejected opportunities, and countless hours spent pursuing a dream that often seemed out of reach.
Yet if there is one thing he has learned, it is that every setback carries a lesson, and every small step forward counts.
Long before he arrived in Dubai in 2018, Estander has been learning about business back home in the province of Negros Occidental in the Philippines.
His family has been involved in several ventures, including restaurants, fish farms, and poultry businesses. Growing up around entrepreneurs, he has seen both the rewards and the risks that come with running a business.
“I witnessed firsthand how my family worked hard together to build different businesses. Looking back, I truly admire the passion and dedication of my grandparents, uncles, and aunts. I saw how powerful hard work and unity can be when a family shares the same vision,” Estander told Gulf News.
But entrepreneurship has also exposed him to disappointment at an early age. One memory still stands out. Just a month after his parents opened a small food shop, it has been demolished.
“I still remember that painful moment. Just a month after we built our food shop in the Philippines, it was demolished right in front of us. We collected each part of what was left after the demolition. But instead of giving up, I used that experience as a motivation to push myself even more.”
Like many OFWs, Estander has moved in Dubai with a dream of creating a better future. His first job was as a waiter, but he has quickly realised that if he wanted to build something of his own one day, he needed to find additional sources of income.
So after work, he hustled. He has sold dried fish, clothing, masks, and packed meals to fellow Filipinos, friends, and relatives. Every extra dirham earned went into savings.
“It wasn’t easy. I struggled, failed, and got rejected many times. Through all the challenges, the support of my family, friends, relatives, fellow influencers, and community kept me going,” exclaimed Estander.
What started as a way to supplement his income has gradually instilled skills in customer service, sales, and entrepreneurship.
Then came the pandemic. Similar to many workers across the world, Estander has lost his job and suddenly found himself facing an uncertain future. For an entire year, he was unemployed.
The experience has tested both his finances and his confidence. But rather than abandon his dream, he has chosen to focus on what he could control. He has continued saving, planning, and looking for opportunities.
“I learned that every challenge helps you become a better and stronger version of yourself. For me, failure is not the opposite of success, it is part of the journey towards success,” explained Estander.
A major turning point came in 2023 when he has married a woman who shared his entrepreneurial mindset.
The couple had a common vision of one day owning a business in the UAE. Instead of spending on luxuries, they have made a deliberate decision to prioritise their future.
“We made a conscious decision to sacrifice comforts and pause our travels, choosing to build something purposeful. For us, we were investing in a shared dream for our meaningful future,” said Estander.
The business has been funded entirely through savings accumulated over years of work in the UAE. Every dirham has represented a choice, a sacrifice, and a step closer to their goal.
Eventually, those savings have helped launch Great Harvest Foodstuff and Trading Services. Today, the company has been building strong partnerships with suppliers and distributors while delivering quality food products to the UAE market.
Launching the company has only been the first step. Estander has wanted to create a product that reflected both his entrepreneurial journey and his Filipino roots.
That vision has led to Krunchaa, the first flagship product of his company. Inspired by the popularity of banana chips and the growing appetite for innovative snack products, Estander has personally developed the concept, selected the flavour profiles, and helped shape the product's identity.
“I created it with the vision of bringing a unique Filipino-inspired snack experience to the UAE market. I worked on a product that combines quality, crunch, and satisfying taste,” shared Estander.
Krunchaa has been initially launched with three signature flavours, honey coated, nutty chocolate, and cookies & cream. The range has later expanded with ube coated, inspired by the beloved purple yam flavour that has become a staple in Filipino desserts and snacks.
“Every flavour was carefully chosen and developed to offer consumers a fun and enjoyable snacking experience while showcasing Filipino creativity and food innovation.”
The launch has marked a personal milestone. Years after selling products from room to room to earn extra income, he has now introduced a brand of his own to consumers in the Emirates.
Ask Estander why he chose to build his business in the UAE and the answer comes quickly.
“The UAE became a place where I was able to transform my struggles into purpose and build a dream for my future, family, and community,” recalled Estander.
He has pointed out to the country's stability, strong economy, world-class logistics network, and business-friendly environment as major advantages for entrepreneurs.
For many expatriates, the UAE is a place to work. For Estander, it is a place to build.
“The discipline, humility, quality of life, and the way they treat residents like their own people, makes it a strong hub for expats, entrepreneurs, and expanding businesses like us.”
In 2024, Estander has begun sharing his journey online as a content creator. His intention was not to become famous, but to inspire.
After eight years in the UAE, he has wanted others to see that success is possible even when the path is difficult.
Over the next five years, he has eyed to grow his small business into a stronger brand while creating opportunities for others.
“Building a business here is not just about earning income. It’s about creating something meaningful, supporting my family, inspiring fellow OFWs, and proving that dreams built through hard work, humility, and faith are possible,” stated Estander.
Through every stage of his journey, from collecting the remains of a demolished family food shop to running his own company in Dubai, one piece of advice has remained constant.
Before his father and grandfather passed away, they have left the same message. “Be kind to your neighbours and to the people around you, and you will win in life.”
At present, that lesson has remained at the centre of how he approaches both business and life. And for aspiring entrepreneurs wondering whether they should take the leap, his advice has been equally simple. “Start small, but pray and aim for something bigger.”
For a former waiter who has once sold dried fish after work to make ends meet, it is a reminder that even the biggest dreams often begin with the smallest steps.