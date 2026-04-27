Every evening, he would pass bakeries and cafés where fresh food was still sitting on shelves, knowing much of it would be thrown away before the next morning despite being perfectly edible and made only hours earlier.

The idea is simple enough for consumers to understand quickly, but Sarwar says the business case goes deeper because retailers recover revenue from food they would otherwise discard, while residents get access to more affordable meals from brands they already know.

Sarwar moved to Dubai at the age of six, studied at Dubai English Speaking College, went on to read Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the University of Warwick, and returned to the UAE after university because he always saw Dubai as home.

The second half of the problem was just as important to him because living costs in Dubai were rising, and people around him were becoming more careful about how much they spent on dining out, groceries and everyday meals.

Growing up in Dubai for more than 18 years gave Sarwar a close view of how central food is to the city’s daily life, from family dinners and weekend gatherings to coffee runs and casual meals with friends, yet it also showed him how much freshly prepared food could be wasted because demand is difficult to predict.

Some operators initially worried that offering food at 50% to 70% off could pull customers away from normal purchases, but Peekabox positioned itself around different buying behaviour, especially customers who may not have bought at full price but would pick up a surprise box on their way home.

That has guided the way Peekabox has been built because the platform’s mission around food waste may attract interest, but Sarwar knows consumers will return only if the savings are real and the brands are relevant.

The brothers believed the model had to work for both sides from day one, with retailers earning money on food that would otherwise become a complete loss and customers getting a clear reason to use the app regularly.

The business will ultimately be judged on whether consumers open the app, find familiar brands nearby and feel the savings are worth coming back for, but Sarwar’s bet is that Dubai’s food waste problem and rising cost pressures have created the right moment for a platform built around both.

Entrepreneurship was familiar to Sarwar long before Peekabox because his father left banking in 2006, moved the family to Dubai and started his own business, while his grandfather had earlier moved from Kenya to the UK and later built a hotel business.

The company incorporated in DIFC Innovation Hub, which Sarwar said made the licensing process simpler for a startup, and it also confirmed with Dubai Municipality and relevant health authorities that the model is compliant because Peekabox acts as a marketplace facilitator and does not handle food directly.

“When we started, nobody knew who we were. We were two young guys with no track record in food-tech, walking into meetings with franchise groups that operate hundreds of locations across the region,” he said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.