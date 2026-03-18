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My Business: Emirati startup aims to prove UAE can build world-class mobility tech

Founder aims to prove UAE can design and build advanced mobility tech for global markets

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Rashid Alsalmi Founder and CEO of Sulmi.
Rashid Alsalmi Founder and CEO of Sulmi.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Emirati entrepreneurs are moving away from importing technology to building it locally. Founders like Rashid Al Salmi are pushing that transition through Sulmi, a UAE-based mobility and clean energy company focused on autonomous driving and electric vehicle technologies.

Sulmi is rooted in an idea that the UAE can design, engineer and manufacture advanced mobility systems for global markets, moving beyond its role as a consumer of technology. The company’s focus spans electric motorcycles, intelligent systems and next-generation transport solutions developed within the country.

The idea behind Sulmi grew from a long-standing interest in engineering and machines, which gradually evolved into a broader belief about regional capability.

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“From a young age, I was fascinated by engineering, robotics, and automobiles,” Al Salmi said. That interest turned into a confidence that the region could build world-class automotive technologies.

“Sulmi was born from a desire to prove that an Arab company can create globally competitive, advanced mobility solutions from the UAE to the world,” he said.

That belief led him into entrepreneurship with a focus on building something lasting. “I wanted to create something meaningful, something that outlives me and contributes to society,” he said, adding that the aim was to ensure the region plays a leading role in shaping future industries.

From hands-on work to product development

Early experiences helped Al Salmi shape the company’s direction, particularly exposure to the practical challenges of mobility and engineering.

“My personal journey, from running a garage to developing an electric motorcycle from scratch, showed me the gaps in mobility, safety, and energy systems,” he said.

That experience translated into Sulmi’s first tangible success, taking an idea through to a working, road-ready product.

“Our biggest success is taking an idea from zero and turning it into a real, road-going product,” Al Salmi said, pointing to testing by government entities and its presence at COP28 as key milestones that validated the concept.

Challenges

Building a hardware-focused company brought a different set of pressures, including funding constraints and technical setbacks that required careful execution.

“Building hardware is unforgiving; mistakes cost time and money,” he said, describing the need for discipline and steady progress.

Moments of doubt were part of the process, yet the long-term vision remained intact. “Every time I thought about stopping, I reminded myself why I started,” he said.

Backed by the UAE ecosystem

Support from the UAE’s startup ecosystem played a key role in Sulmi’s growth, offering access to programmes, partnerships and early-stage validation.

“The UAE ecosystem has been instrumental,” Al Salmi said, citing platforms such as Sheraa, MBRIF, SRTIP and In5, alongside collaboration with local institutions. That support reflects a wider push to position the UAE as a centre for advanced manufacturing and innovation.

“Because the UAE believes in ambition,” he said, explaining his decision to build locally. “This is a place where ideas are welcomed, infrastructure exists, and leadership actively supports innovation.”

Building for the next phase

Sulmi’s next stage is focused on scaling its technology and expanding into broader mobility and energy systems, while maintaining local manufacturing and targeting regional and global markets.

“In five years, I see Sulmi as a recognised mobility technology company,” Al Salmi said, outlining plans to grow beyond its initial products into a wider platform.

His advice to founders reflects the realities of building from the ground up. “Don’t start for money or headlines—start because you believe in the problem you’re solving,” he said, adding that persistence remains critical.

Sulmi’s story reflects a wider shift across the UAE, where Emirati founders are building technology companies with global intent, believing that innovation can be created at home and scaled outward.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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