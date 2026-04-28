Dubai: At 15, Fatima Alkaabi was recognised by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as the UAE’s youngest Emirati inventor. Within a few years, she was invited to a majlis with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where the conversation focused on her projects, her technical direction and what she planned to do next.

“I built my first project there, a photographer robot that could take photos of my friends and me,” she said. “Only later did I realize that what I had built was actually an invention.”

“What struck me most was that His Highness dedicated more than an hour to sit with me and discuss my projects, my aspirations, and my future plans. He asked specific technical questions. We debated ideas. It did not feel ceremonial. It felt real,” she said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.