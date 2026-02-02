Dubai: Squatwolf was born out of daily training routines in Dubai, where two founders, Anam Khalid and Wajdan Gul, deeply invested in fitness struggled to find performance wear that matched the intensity of their workouts, the realities of training in heat and the diverse body types they saw around them, a frustration that slowly evolved into the foundation of a global business.

Early traction came from customers who recognised the same gaps the founders experienced themselves, as fabrics, cuts and design choices built around heat and durability resonated with gym-goers across the UAE, creating an organic base of users who valued performance over aesthetics and consistency over hype.

The brand began in a Dubai apartment in 2016, guided by function instead of fashion and shaped by the belief that consistent training in demanding conditions required apparel designed with purpose, a mindset that gradually expanded into a broader ambition to show that a performance brand with global relevance could emerge from the Middle East.

“We were both deeply into training, but the performance wear available to us didn’t feel made for who we were or where we lived,” Khalid said. “Most brands were built for cooler climates, different body types, and a very Western idea of fitness culture.”

