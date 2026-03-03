Popular UAE influencer pushed back against what he described as fear-driven narratives
Dubai: UAE influencer and media personality Khalid Al Ameri on Tuesday shared a powerful message of calm and unity, pointing to the country’s leadership and the sense of safety residents continue to feel.
In a video posted on social media, Al Ameri highlighted footage of the UAE leaders walking through Dubai Mall, smiling and interacting with people, calling it the strongest possible reassurance to the public.
“If that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about how safe we are in the UAE, then I don’t know what will,” he said.
“Here, the leadership sends its message by walking through one of the most crowded areas. I can’t think of a more powerful statement.”
Al Ameri pushed back against what he described as fear-driven narratives circulating internationally, saying the reality on the ground in the UAE remains calm and steady.
“All these news outlets around the world are sharing clickbait articles and spreading fear, making things seem chaotic,” he said.
“But the reality on the ground is the way it has always been when challenging times have come to the UAE. We approach it with calm and with people’s safety first, and this situation is no different.”
Acknowledging that the current moment is unfamiliar territory for many in the country, Al Ameri said it has also revealed the strength of national unity.
“This is foreign territory for the people of the UAE. We have never been through a situation like this,” he said.
“But times like these are when the UAE truly comes together — when you see the true power of the leadership and the residents and citizens of this country.”
He noted that many residents have taken to social media to express confidence in staying in the UAE during the crisis.
“You are seeing people across the UAE saying this is the country they choose to be in and that they will stand with it,” he said.
“They are not scared to be here because they know they have leadership protecting them. We have always known that the UAE puts the safety and protection of people as its priority, in good times and in hard times.”
Al Ameri concluded his message with pride in the nation’s resilience and solidarity.
“In times like this, we show the world who we truly are,” he said.
“No matter how big the challenge is, we only come out stronger. I am proud of our country’s leadership, proud of our authorities and defence forces, and proud of every resident and citizen who makes this country what it is.”
He ended with a prayer for the country and its people: “May Allah bless the UAE, its leadership and its people always. Stay safe everyone.”