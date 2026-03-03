GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Dubai influencer Khalid Al Ameri highlights UAE's safety and leadership in viral video amid clickbait chaos

Popular UAE influencer pushed back against what he described as fear-driven narratives

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Khalid Al Ameri
Khalid Al Ameri

Dubai: UAE influencer and media personality Khalid Al Ameri on Tuesday shared a powerful message of calm and unity, pointing to the country’s leadership and the sense of safety residents continue to feel.

In a video posted on social media, Al Ameri highlighted footage of the UAE leaders walking through Dubai Mall, smiling and interacting with people, calling it the strongest possible reassurance to the public.

“If that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about how safe we are in the UAE, then I don’t know what will,” he said.

“Here, the leadership sends its message by walking through one of the most crowded areas. I can’t think of a more powerful statement.”

Al Ameri pushed back against what he described as fear-driven narratives circulating internationally, saying the reality on the ground in the UAE remains calm and steady.

“All these news outlets around the world are sharing clickbait articles and spreading fear, making things seem chaotic,” he said.

“But the reality on the ground is the way it has always been when challenging times have come to the UAE. We approach it with calm and with people’s safety first, and this situation is no different.”

Acknowledging that the current moment is unfamiliar territory for many in the country, Al Ameri said it has also revealed the strength of national unity.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

“This is foreign territory for the people of the UAE. We have never been through a situation like this,” he said.

“But times like these are when the UAE truly comes together — when you see the true power of the leadership and the residents and citizens of this country.”

He noted that many residents have taken to social media to express confidence in staying in the UAE during the crisis.

“You are seeing people across the UAE saying this is the country they choose to be in and that they will stand with it,” he said.

“They are not scared to be here because they know they have leadership protecting them. We have always known that the UAE puts the safety and protection of people as its priority, in good times and in hard times.”

Al Ameri concluded his message with pride in the nation’s resilience and solidarity.

“In times like this, we show the world who we truly are,” he said.

“No matter how big the challenge is, we only come out stronger. I am proud of our country’s leadership, proud of our authorities and defence forces, and proud of every resident and citizen who makes this country what it is.”

He ended with a prayer for the country and its people: “May Allah bless the UAE, its leadership and its people always. Stay safe everyone.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEsocial mediaDubaiIranIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai residents feel safe amid regional tensions

Dubai residents feel safe amid regional tensions

3m read
India declares first day of Ramadan

India declares first day of Ramadan

1m read
Wajdan Gul and Anam Khalid, founders of Squatwolf.

How Squatwolf grew from Dubai to global markets

4m read
At day one of the 1 Billion Summit, Al Ameri shared why sometimes small, loyal audiences can be far more valuable than millions of followers.

Khalid Al Ameri: Why 1,000 fans beat a million

3m read