“If that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about how safe we are in the UAE, then I don’t know what will,” he said.

“No matter how big the challenge is, we only come out stronger. I am proud of our country’s leadership, proud of our authorities and defence forces, and proud of every resident and citizen who makes this country what it is.”

“They are not scared to be here because they know they have leadership protecting them. We have always known that the UAE puts the safety and protection of people as its priority, in good times and in hard times.”

“You are seeing people across the UAE saying this is the country they choose to be in and that they will stand with it,” he said.

“But times like these are when the UAE truly comes together — when you see the true power of the leadership and the residents and citizens of this country.”

“But the reality on the ground is the way it has always been when challenging times have come to the UAE. We approach it with calm and with people’s safety first, and this situation is no different.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.