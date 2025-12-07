GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri hints at relationship with Sunainaa, fans spot subtle hint

Khalid Al Ameri shares subtle Instagram clue, sparking speculation about his personal life

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Instagram hint fuels speculation on Khalid Al Ameri and Sunainaa
Instagram hint fuels speculation on Khalid Al Ameri and Sunainaa

Dubai: Emirati content creator Khalid Al Ameri and South Indian actress Sunainaa Yella may have subtly hinted at their relationship, with fans pointing to Khalid’s recent birthday Instagram post as a possible confirmation of the long-rumoured romance.

The UAE-based influencer, who has over 3.2 million followers on Instagram and recently made his Malayalam cinema debut in Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, surprised fans when one of the final images in his birthday carousel appeared to spotlight Sunainaa, reigniting speculation about their relationship.

What sparked the latest speculation?

For his birthday, Khalid shared a series of intimate photos from a dimly lit, flower-adorned restaurant. While one image showed him holding a bouquet, attention quickly shifted to a mirror selfie where he held a woman’s hand—later identified as Sunainaa. She wore a striking purple saree and stood close to him, with Khalid tagging her and captioning the post: “A beautiful night to remember, thank you God.”

Additional glimpses appeared in his Instagram Stories, including another image of the pair holding hands, captioned: “Thank you for the beautiful birthday.” Fans also noted previous hints, such as matching high-tea snapshots and shared chaat moments in Dubai.

Hints date back to 2024

Speculation around the duo has circulated since June 2024, when Sunainaa posted a photo of someone’s hand, which Khalid liked. They later exchanged likes on posts showing ringed hands. While Sunainaa has described herself as “happily engaged,” neither has made a formal announcement.

Who is Khalid Al Ameri?

Known for his humorous and relatable storytelling, Khalid has become one of the GCC’s most popular digital creators. He recently made his cinematic debut in Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, a Malayalam action-drama blending WWE-style stunts with emotional storytelling, marking his crossover from social media to film.

Khalid was previously married to UAE influencer Salama, and the couple share two sons.

Sunainaa Yella: Versatile star

Sunainaa, originally from Hyderabad, is active across South Indian cinema, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. She made her debut with Kumar Vs Kumari (2005) and Kadhalil Vizhunthen (2008), and earned a Filmfare Best Actress – Tamil nomination for her role in Neerparavai (2012). Her most recent project, the Tamil crime thriller Inspector Rishi, premiered on Amazon Prime Video in March to positive reviews.

A subtle but telling confirmation

Although Khalid Al Ameri and Sunainaa Yella have not made any official announcement, his recent birthday post offered what many see as a quiet confirmation of their relationship.

The images captured a warm, intimate celebration at a softly lit restaurant, with the pair holding hand and standing close in a mirror selfie.

By sharing these glimpses with his millions of followers, Khalid gave fans a personal look into their bond without the need for words, allowing the images themselves to speak volumes about the couple’s connection.

Related Topics:
UAEtrendingsocial mediaviral

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi on Friday, December 5, 2025. India’s relationship with Russia has strong roots, underlined by a robust defence partnership over the decades.

Why India cannot choose sides in fractured world order

3m read
BTS returned, reunited this year after a 3-year hiatus.

K-Entertainment 2025 in review: 10 biggest stories

5m read
How will Riyadh’s mega-terminal change travel crowds?

How will Riyadh’s mega-terminal change travel crowds?

2m read
From Left: Co-Founders Khalid Ghiboub and Muhammed Shabreen, CEO.

Actualize launches Faseeh, a human-like Arabic voice

2m read