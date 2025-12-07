Khalid Al Ameri shares subtle Instagram clue, sparking speculation about his personal life
Dubai: Emirati content creator Khalid Al Ameri and South Indian actress Sunainaa Yella may have subtly hinted at their relationship, with fans pointing to Khalid’s recent birthday Instagram post as a possible confirmation of the long-rumoured romance.
The UAE-based influencer, who has over 3.2 million followers on Instagram and recently made his Malayalam cinema debut in Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, surprised fans when one of the final images in his birthday carousel appeared to spotlight Sunainaa, reigniting speculation about their relationship.
For his birthday, Khalid shared a series of intimate photos from a dimly lit, flower-adorned restaurant. While one image showed him holding a bouquet, attention quickly shifted to a mirror selfie where he held a woman’s hand—later identified as Sunainaa. She wore a striking purple saree and stood close to him, with Khalid tagging her and captioning the post: “A beautiful night to remember, thank you God.”
Additional glimpses appeared in his Instagram Stories, including another image of the pair holding hands, captioned: “Thank you for the beautiful birthday.” Fans also noted previous hints, such as matching high-tea snapshots and shared chaat moments in Dubai.
Speculation around the duo has circulated since June 2024, when Sunainaa posted a photo of someone’s hand, which Khalid liked. They later exchanged likes on posts showing ringed hands. While Sunainaa has described herself as “happily engaged,” neither has made a formal announcement.
Known for his humorous and relatable storytelling, Khalid has become one of the GCC’s most popular digital creators. He recently made his cinematic debut in Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, a Malayalam action-drama blending WWE-style stunts with emotional storytelling, marking his crossover from social media to film.
Khalid was previously married to UAE influencer Salama, and the couple share two sons.
Sunainaa, originally from Hyderabad, is active across South Indian cinema, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. She made her debut with Kumar Vs Kumari (2005) and Kadhalil Vizhunthen (2008), and earned a Filmfare Best Actress – Tamil nomination for her role in Neerparavai (2012). Her most recent project, the Tamil crime thriller Inspector Rishi, premiered on Amazon Prime Video in March to positive reviews.
Although Khalid Al Ameri and Sunainaa Yella have not made any official announcement, his recent birthday post offered what many see as a quiet confirmation of their relationship.
The images captured a warm, intimate celebration at a softly lit restaurant, with the pair holding hand and standing close in a mirror selfie.
By sharing these glimpses with his millions of followers, Khalid gave fans a personal look into their bond without the need for words, allowing the images themselves to speak volumes about the couple’s connection.
