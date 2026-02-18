GOLD/FOREX
India declares first day of Ramadan

India marks Feb 19 as the beginning of Ramadan after moon sighting

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
India declares first day of Ramadan
Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Qazi-e-Shahr and President of the Markazi Chand Committee, Farangi Mahal, Lucknow, has announced that the moon was sighted, reported ANI.

Which means the first day of Ramadan would be Feb 19, Thursday, in India.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
