Pakistani man shares masala secrets with Filipinos in viral cooking reels viewed by millions

Tagalog-speaking Pakistani biryani master wins Filipino fans with viral cooking reels
Manila: A heartwarming cultural exchange is winning hearts online as a Pakistani content creator known as “Biryani ni Pakistani” teaches Filipinos the authentic secrets of chicken masala and biryani.
The Facebook Reel, posted by the page Biryani ni Pakistani, demonstrates a step-by-step chicken masala recipe tailored for biryani.
With some clips getting 1.5 million+ views and over tens of thousands of reactions.
In the particular 10-minute video, the creator prepares the flavorful, spiced chicken base that serves as the heart of a classic Pakistani-style biryani. He explains spice blends, marination techniques, and cooking methods in an accessible way that resonates with Filipino viewers who love rice-based dishes.
The popular Facebook and TikTok creator known as "Biryani ni Pakistani" (or Biryani House ni Pakistani) is a Pakistani man named Mr. Ahmed (often tagged as #mrahmed555 in his videos), an expat living in the Philippines whose reels and vlogs have become fodder for food lovers.
Based in San Marcelino, Zambales, in the Philippines — near the Subic Bay area — Ahmed runs a page focused on Pakistani biryani and masala recipes.
He runs a small halal/Pakistani food business focused on authentic chicken biryani, chicken masala, roti, and other Pakistani dishes.
He shares step-by-step cooking tutorials, vlogs about daily life, food preparation, and cultural exchanges between Pakistani and Filipino cuisines.
His content often features a mix of Urdu/English and Tagalog, making it highly relatable to Filipino audiences who love rice-based meals.
The Pakistani man is married to a Filipina and has built a loyal local following by adapting and teaching Pakistani recipes while operating in Zambales.
He has expanded with at least one additional branch in Commonwealth, Quezon City.
Many Pakistanis and South Asian communities have settled in areas like Metro Manila (particularly in places such as Quiapo or parts of Quezon City), often running small food businesses or sharing recipes online.
This fits into a broader trend of cross-cultural cooking exchanges in the Philippines, where overseas communities (including Pakistanis) share their heritage through street food, home cooking videos, and small eateries.
Filipino viewers flooded the comments with enthusiasm, appreciation, and requests for more recipes. Common sentiments include:
Praise for the clear instructions and mouthwatering visuals (“Sarap naman!” / “Looks delicious!”).
Excitement about trying Pakistani flavors at home, with many saying it reminds them of Filipino rice dishes but with bolder spices.
Gratitude for the cultural sharing (“Thank you for teaching us!” and calls for more videos).
Humorous or affectionate remarks typical of Pinoy Facebook culture, such as joking about needing extra rice or inviting the creator to cook for them.
The reel highlights the warm reception of Pakistani cuisine among Filipinos and the power of social media to foster food diplomacy.
Mr. Ahmed said the journey has not been without setbacks. On one occasion, local vandals reportedly broke into his shop, ransacked the kitchen and searched for cash. They left empty-handed, he said, after failing to find any money, leaving ingredients strewn all over the place.
Still in the Philippines, a country famous for its love of bold flavours and communal meals, this Pakistani masala masterclass is a tasty reminder that good food knows no borders.
Many commenters are now eagerly awaiting his next recipe drop — proof that biryani diplomacy is thriving in the Philippines.