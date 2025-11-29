He began to try as many versions of the fragranced rice-and-protein-combo as he could. By the time he returned to Japan that year (2009), he was obsessed. However, he found that like him, most Japanese people did not know what biryani was and he found it difficult to find a spot that could satisfy his craving for the hearty meal. At this point, he also found some people who knew how to make the dish — and while he learned the basics and says “it wasn’t difficult”, it wasn’t quite at the level he had first tasted in India. “I had to go back,” he smiles. And so he did.