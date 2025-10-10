Vikas Khanna's Utsav: A taste of a thousand stories

Khanna’s understanding of food was shaped early. “I started cooking in Amritsar, surrounded by flavours that were deeply personal — ghee, cardamom, smoke from the tandoor,” he said. “Over the years, I realised Indian food isn’t one story, it’s millions. Every region, every home adds its own poetry.” Those early influences remain central to his work. “At Kinara, we try to stay true to those roots and present them in a way that speaks to today’s world,” he said. “The essence remains the same, and it’s still food that carries emotion, memory, and identity.”